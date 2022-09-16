RemotePC™ offers Industry's Most Affordable Remote Access Solution for Consumer/Home Use

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™, an industry leading remote access provider, is offering the most affordable remote desktop access solution on the market for consumer and home use, starting at just $19.50/year for single computer access.

While remote access for businesses has seen a huge increase in use in recent years, simply being able to access a single computer, whether it's for work purposes or personal use, is something that will always be beneficial for consumers.

Compared to other services which cost upwards of $100/year for single computer access, the RemotePC™ Consumer plan truly is a fraction of the cost, without sacrificing on features, giving users a fully-packed, high-performance remote access solution at a very affordable price. In fact, RemotePC™ also offers a consumer plan that gives access to two computers for just $39.50/year, which is still more affordable than what competitors offer for access to one.

RemotePC™ is one of the most well-reviewed and award winning remote desktop service providers out there, receiving Editor's Choice awards from PCMag and PCWorld. With the consumer plan, users are able to leverage all the features that compelled these publications to give RemotePC™ such high marks, including:

Platform independent - access a remote computer from any PC/Mac/Linux. Even from iPhone/iPad or Android devices.

Always-on remote access - configure a computer for remote access so that you can take complete control of it over the Internet anytime.

File transfer - effortlessly transfer files and folders, even from mapped drives, between computers

Remote printing - print documents and images that are on remote computers from anywhere

Access via web - connect to the remote computer from right within any web browser, without any software installation

24/7 email, chat, and phone support

RemotePC™ consumer users also get access to RemotePC's online meeting tool, RemotePC™ Meeting, at no extra cost, with built-in collaboration tools to let users communicate with others from any remote location.

RemotePC™ is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux on desktop, and the viewer application is available to iOS and Android mobile devices as well.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

