Singleton Schreiber Alerts OC Homeowners: Deadline to File for Silverado Fire Claims Coming to a Close

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber is alerting Orange County homeowners that the deadline to file a claim regarding the Silverado Fire that took place in Silverado Canyon near Irvine, CA is nearing on October 26th, 2022.

The fire, which started on October 26, 2020, grew to almost 14,000 acres, destroying three structures, damaging five others, scarring the entire landscape and injuring firefighters. Roughly 90,000 homeowners were told to evacuate the area. Later, rainstorms caused massive flooding in the area that caused further damage to homeowners.

Silverado Fire History

Southern California Edison (SCE) filed a report stating a "lashing wire" might have struck a 12,000-volt conducting line above it. Just before the fire ignited, SCE had shut off power to roughly 38,000 homes and businesses in five counties in the same region due to high winds the utility feared might knock down equipment or throw tree branches into power lines. Eventually the rolling blackouts were lifted, but the fire ignited later that day.

Crews could not bring water or fire retardant to the blaze because of those strong winds, so air support was delayed for almost a full day.

Who Is Eligible to Make a Claim?

Homeowners and business owners in the region are eligible to make claims. Anyone who lives or works in the evacuation zone, whose home or property was damaged or who may have been injured due to the fire can make a claim.

"This was yet another preventable fire caused by the negligence of a major utility," said Gerald Singleton of Singleton Schreiber. "Homeowners and residents have rights, and we want to be able to fight on their behalf."

If you or anyone you know were affected by the fire or would like to inquire if a potential claim can be made, please be sure to contact the firm before the above-mentioned deadline.

About Singleton Schreiber

With more than 100 employees and offices throughout the western United States, Gerald Singleton and his team have represented more than 12,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered approximately $2 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. The firm currently represents thousands of victims of the numerous fires in New Mexico, California, and Oregon.

For more information, please visit https://singletonschreiber.com/silverado-fire/.

