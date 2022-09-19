BORANETWORK launches a global gamer community cooperative, "BORA Alliance"

Creating a famous overseas gamer community cooperative to expand the ecosystem of BORA globally

Partnering with global blockchain gaming guilds such as Ancient8 and GuildFi

Planning to increase cooperation with promising partners, aiming to speed up the growth of the BORA ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) launched global gamer community cooperative BORA Alliance on the 19th.

BORANETWORK launches a global gamer community cooperative, (PRNewswire)

BORA Alliance is a cooperative aiming to expand the BORA ecosystem across the world through cooperation with promising overseas gaming guilds and communities. Ancient8 and GuildFi will be the first partners to join the cooperative.

Ancient8 is developing the infrastructure for GameFi, with a focus on software and community. Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild and provides blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community with their vision to democratize social and financial access in the Metaverse.

GuildFi is the largest blockchain gaming guild in APAC with over 280,000 members. They use web 3.0 platforms to manage communities and are briskly cooperating with leading investors such as Defiance Capital, Coinbase and Binance.

Through the launch of the cooperative, the BORANETWORK intends to expose the on-board games on BORA directly to users and carry out a range of collaborative campaigns and marketing activities to increase the contact point. Furthermore, the cooperative plans to contribute to expanding the territory in the blockchain game market by engaging various promising partners continuously, thereby increasing contact points with major communities.

CBO Vincent Lim (Youngjun Lim) of the BORANETWORK said, "We are very pleased to have promising partners, Ancient8 and GuildFi, in the launch of the BORA Alliance," adding "We will spur the expansion of the BORA ecosystem in the global market through the launch of the BORA Alliance."

For information on the services provided by Bora Portal, visit the Bora Portal website.

APPENDIX

*BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

About GuildFi

GuildFi is the interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs and communities, with an aim to maximize players' benefits and enable interoperability across the Metaverse along with +120,000 followers. GuildFi is the interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs and communities, with an aim to maximize players' benefits and enable interoperability across the Metaverse along with +120,000 followers.

GuildFi has secured an investment under the $1 billion Growth Fund, set up by BNB Chain, helping GuildFi accelerate its vision of building an interconnected Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities.

About Ancient8

Ancient8 is developing the infrastructure for GameFi, with a focus on software and community. Ancient8 is building GameFi Identity and Launchpad products to serve as the marketing distribution channel for GameFi and Metaverse projects to onboard millions of users. Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community. They are trying to help players and communities worldwide connect with the most innovative games, and enable everyone to build and play in the Metaverse with 200K+ members.

Ancient8 has raised $10M in total financing from leading investors including Pantera, Dragonfly, Hashed, Makers Fund, C² Ventures, Mechanism, Coinbase, Alameda, IOSG, Animoca, among others.

