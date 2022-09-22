Wolverine, Buffalo Trace, and Huckberry collaborate to create a special-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile boot

Made in the USA, the boot will exclusively be available on Huckberry.com

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, Buffalo Trace, the flagship bourbon from the world's most award-winning distillery, and Huckberry, the men's online retailer, are coming together to launch a special-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile boot exclusively available on Huckberry.com. Designed in Michigan and handmade in Arkansas, the tan leather boot celebrates American craftsmanship and three American-born brands.

"These boots truly encapsulate the heritage and quality our brands are collectively known for," says Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing at Wolverine. "Through the design process, our team thoughtfully added unique details of each brand. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate these boots with our consumers during National Bourbon Heritage Month."

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Buffalo Trace for Huckberry Wedge Plain-Toe Boot incorporates the classic features Wolverine is known for combined with elements that incorporate all brands into one stylish boot. The tongue of the boot is adorned with a gold foil Buffalo Trace logo while the back heel is stamped with the Huckberry tree icon. The boots are carefully crafted by hand and made to last for years of wear while providing the comfort you'd expect with a wedge outsole boot.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Wolverine and Huckberry for this truly one-of-a-kind boot," said Sara Saunders, Vice President of Global Marketing for Buffalo Trace. "Bourbon drinkers choose Buffalo Trace for its hand-crafted, uncompromised quality and consistency, all of the same equities that Wolverine poured into this product. We know our fans will love it."

Beginning today, the Wolverine 1000 Mile x Buffalo Trace for Huckberry Wedge Plain-Toe Boot is available in limited quantities on Huckberry.com for $425.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT BUFFALO TRACE DISTILLERY

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 35 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com. To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media

ABOUT HUCKBERRY

Huckberry is an award-winning men's retailer and digital magazine on a mission to inspire and equip adventures near and far. Millions of people look to Huckberry as a trusted resource for emerging brands, gear, and lifestyle inspiration. With top-notch products, unique collaborations, industry-leading content, and a die-hard customer base—Huckberry is building the most loved men's retailer in the world.

Huckberry is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Columbus, OH.

Follow along at @huckberry on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Tiktok, and www.huckberry.com.

