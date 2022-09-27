CP to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct. 26, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 26, 2022.
CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Oct. 26, 2022.
Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713
International: 203-518-9822
*Conference ID: CPQ322
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca
A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Nov. 2 at 800-839-2456 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7216 (International).
