InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Take Full-Length Selfies (MOA-261)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to capture a full-length photo without requiring the assistance of others or awkwardly holding a phone," said an inventor, from Bay Minette, Ala., "so I invented the SMART MIRROR. My design offers an improved alternative to using a selfie stick or having your smartphone show in your mirror selfie image."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to take a full-length selfie photograph. In doing so, it eliminates the need to awkwardly hold a smartphone in the selfie. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the photo. It also enables the user to remain up-to-date on current weather and news. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOA-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp