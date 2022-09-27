ONEDIGITAL EXPANDS WEALTH MANAGEMENT OFFERING WITH ADDITION OF KB FINANCIAL COMPANIES, LLC.

Acquisition adds $1 billion to assets under management, expands presence across Northeast

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of OneDigital ("OneDigital"), a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, today announced it has acquired KB Financial Partners, LLC and KB Financial Advisory Partners, LLC (KB). This acquisition of the New Jersey-based wealth management, family office, and corporate finance advisory firm marks OneDigital's sixth strategic wealth management transaction in 2022.

With roots dating back to 1983, the 28-person KB team is comprised of licensed financial advisors and individuals practicing financial services, tax and estate planning, insurance solutions, wealth management, business succession planning, and corporate advisory services offering a variety of family office services to a diverse client base through offices in Princeton, NJ, Jackson Hole, WY and Miami, FL.

"KB's leadership and experienced team have specialties that complement our wealth management capabilities and round out our vision by offering Family Office, Business Succession Planning, and Corporate Advisory services," said Vince Morris, President of OneDigital's Retirement + Wealth division. "KB's offering will help our SMB business owners and corporate executives access corporate advisory services that help them plan and better position their businesses for a future liquidity event. KB's team offers the high-level service that our Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) clients can experience. We are grateful KB will further its journey as members of the OneDigital team, leveraging our strengths to continue to grow both regionally and across the OneDigital platform."

"Our deep knowledge base and client-first model has helped us drive better outcomes for our clients," said James Kaplan­­­­, co-Chief Executive Officer - KB Financial Partners, LLC. "As part of OneDigital, we anticipate leveraging their expertise and expanded capabilities to reach many more, both in our current footprint and beyond."

The addition of KB increases OneDigital Investment Advisors' total assets under management to approximately $107.8 billion, representing over one million participants and 41,000 individual accounts. Strategic partnerships have led to significant growth for OneDigital, fueling its investments in technology solutions and other resources that deliver efficiencies for broker partners and the customers they serve.

Park Sutton Advisors served as the sole financial advisor to KB Financial throughout the transaction.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a steward of business growth and people potential. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. To learn more, visit www.onedigital.com.

Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital and KB Financial Advisory Partners, LLC, a registered investment adviser. OneDigital and OneDigital Investment Advisors are separate entities from KB Financial Advisory Partners, LLC.

About KB Financial Partners, LLC and KB Financial Advisory Partners, LLC

KB Financial Partners, LLC and KB Financial Advisory Partners, LLC are a team of highly qualified individuals in financial, tax and estate planning, insurance solutions, wealth management, business succession planning and corporate advisory services offering a variety of family office services to a diverse client base through offices in Princeton, NJ, Jackson Hole, WY and Miami, FL. For more information, visit kbfinancialcompanies.com.

