Prepare for "The Shawshank Redemption for the 21st Century": You Will Know Vengeance Debuts

OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We live in a time when human rights are being taken away. There are more prisoners per capita in Mississippi than in any other state or country (Clarion Ledger, August 13, 2022). From that same state emerges the debut technothriller novel that "pulls no punches in sounding out the adversity and conspiracies affecting the world, and so readers will find this scenario as familiar as it is frightening" (Midwest Book Review).

You Will Know Vengeance: A Tanto Thriller is the multi-award-winning technothriller (including Thriller Finalist, American Fiction Awards) by W.A. Pepper, and is "an absorbing, tech-smart tale that unfolds in a tense prison setting" (Kirkus Reviews).

This "new techno-charged version of The Shawshank Redemption for the 21st century" (Readers' Choice Books Awards) follows a hactvict (hacking convict) codenamed Tanto. He has spent eight years confined to a hidden prison in Houston, Texas, that forces Tanto to capture others online. But when his nemesis lands in Tanto's cellblock, the inmates' worlds shift from predictable to dangerous. With the guards turning a blind eye to the rival's calculated atrocities, Tanto plans desperate measures that could trigger deadly results.

"I love thrillers," says Pepper, already a USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestselling author for his inclusion in the bestselling anthology Habits of Success. "I write stories that I am a fan of, like when the heroes have the entire world against them."

Even though Pepper has a PhD in Management Information Systems, if you're worried that this book is too technical or scientific, don't be. Kirkus Reviews says, "the author's crisp writing smoothly clarifies technical jargon with no sign of condescension," and Readers' Choice Book Awards says, "whilst this book will certainly appeal to techno-thriller junkies, it is an easy-to-read novel for neophytes."

Pepper adds, "This thriller is for readers who want to experience everything from anxiety to excitement, brotherhood to betrayal, and shock to satisfaction in their reads."

Ultimately, "readers will be absorbed until the very last page and find themselves eagerly anticipating the promised sequel" (BookLife, a division of Publishers Weekly).

You Will Know Vengeance is now available to order through your local bookstore, library, and all major retailers and distributors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram Spark.

To contact the author or for additional photos and reference materials, please visit https://www.wapepperwrites.com/ .

