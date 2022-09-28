CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ADDS FOURTH MISSOURI LOCATION WITH GRAND OPENING IN SPRINGFIELD

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on Oct. 11th-

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its fourth Missouri location and the first with Springfield residents and new franchise owners Mike and Kelly Parker. Located at 1322 E. Battlefield in Fremont Center, Chicken Salad Chick Springfield will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 11th by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Thursday, Oct. 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

Friday, Oct. 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.**

Saturday, Oct. 15 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio on their next visit.**

Longtime Springfield residents, Mike and Kelly Parker of Chicks R Us, LLC are new to Chicken Salad Chick but are such big fans of the brand already they have plans to open a second Greene County location in the future. Mike has an extensive restaurant background, having previously led operations for Krispy Kreme Corporate and owned four franchised locations. Kelly's career is in finance, so the two feel well-prepared to hit the ground running when they open those Chicken Salad Chick doors to their community. They are joining three other locations currently open in Missouri – Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Columbia.

"Kelly and I have a friend who would bring us Chicken Salad Chick from Tennessee, and we were hooked right away on the freshly prepared food and variety of flavors," said Mike Parker. "As we learned more about the brand's culture of service and focus on spreading joy and enriching lives, we knew opening our own hometown location would be a great fit for us and for the Springfield community. Whether they are dining in, need a quick lunch or dinnertime solution to-go or have an event that needs catering, we can't wait to be a new favorite spot for our neighbors."

Chicken Salad Chick Springfield will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSpringfieldMO.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick