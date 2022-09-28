FedEx Freight's Pinter Wins TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

FedEx Freight Sweeps Top Five and Claims Team Championship

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, claimed the title of Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology and Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Phillip on being named this year's TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Philip, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving."

This is the second Grand Championship for Pinter, who was joined by FedEx Freight's Jamie Smith in claiming the team championship as part of a clean sweep of the top five by the Memphis, Tennessee-based carrier. Bonnie Greenwood claimed second place in the competition, while Eric Vos, Doug Nickles and Kelby Bentley rounded out the top five.

With her second place finish in the competition, Greenwood became the highest placing woman in TMCSuperTech history.

Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech. Ferris State University's Timothy Rose finished second while Braedon Pollard of the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute finished third.

In addition to the Grand Championship, FedEx technicians also claimed the title in TMCSuperTech's LMV competition, with Philip Barlow finishing first, Frito-Lay North America's Kevin Malczyk placing second and FedEx Freight's Chris Czerwinski placing third.

FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall won the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second and Travis Cox of FedEx Freight placing third.

"After a two-year pause, having a full competition with all of our tracks and hosting 140, technicians was tremendously gratifying," Braswell said. "Congratulations not just to the winners, but to all the competitors for making it to Nationals and we look forward to seeing them all back here next year."

Full List of Station Winners

Heavy Duty Track

Brakes Jesse Elmore Doggett Freightliner Wheel End Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight Fifth Wheel Kelby Bentley FedEx Freight Liftgates Eric Vos FedEx Freight HVAC Charles Gleason United Parcel Service Inc. Tire & Wheel Mitchell Buelow FedEx Freight Tractor PMI Doug Nickles FedEx Freight Starting & Charging Eric Vos FedEx Freight Steering & Suspension Eric Vos FedEx Freight

Heavy Duty Track – Day One Stations

ASE Written Test Joseph Anderson TravelCenters of America RP Manual Nicholas Bryant FedEx Freight Wiring Diagrams Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight Lubricants & Fuels Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight Coolants & DEF Kelby Bentley FedEx Freight Hydraulics & Drivebelts Bonnie Greenwood FedEx Freight Electrical Circuits Nathan Olson NationaLease Fasteners Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight Precision Measuring Phillip Pinter FedEx Freight Service Information Michael Krause Clarke Power Services, Inc. Cybersecurity Adam Martin W. W. Williams Trailer Lighting Mitchell Buelow FedEx Freight

Trailer Track

Written Test Robert Aabye United Parcel Service Inc. Hydraulics & Drivebelts Sean Bring Tyson Foods Trailer Wheel End Ray Titus TravelCenters of America Precision Measuring Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility Trailer Fasteners Travis Cox FedEx Freight Trailer PMI Cory Westfall FedEx Freight Trailer Alignment Adam Burton Great Dane Roll-Up Doors Cory Westfall FedEx Freight Trailer Lighting Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility Trailer Liftgates Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility Central Tire Inflation Adam Burton Great Dane Trailer Electrical Corrosion Michael Kerfoot, Jr. Cox Automotive Mobility Trailer ABS Cory Westfall FedEx Freight

Light and Medium Vehicles Track

Written Test Philip Barlow FedEx Freight Fasteners Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America Wiring Diagrams Nicolai Greco United Parcel Service Inc. RP Manuals Philip Barlow FedEx Freight Coolants & DEF Philip Barlow FedEx Freight Precision Measuring Philip Barlow FedEx Freight Electrical Circuits Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America Lubricants & Fuels Sergio Chaira United Parcel Service Inc. Wheel End Chris Czerwinski FedEx Freight EVAP Systems Philip Barlow FedEx Freight Preventive Maintenance Chris Czerwinski FedEx Freight Trailer Liftgates Kevin Malczyk Frito-Lay North America Aftertreatment Nicolai Greco United Parcel Service Inc.

TMCFutureTech Stations Winners

Written Test Zachary Miller Forsyth Technical Community College Fasteners Max Coons WyoTech RP Manuals Avery Baldridge WyoTech Wiring Diagrams Mario Kjuka Forsyth Technical Community College Preventative Maintenance Max Coons WyoTech Electrical Circuits Max Coons WyoTech Lubricants & Fuels Zachary Miller Forsyth Technical Community College Precision Measuring Matthew Liddell WyoTech Coolants & DEF Timothy Rose Ferris State University Trailer Lighting Mario Kjuka Forsyth Technical Community College Trailer Wheel End Haley Karlberg WyoTech Aftertreatment Braedon Pollard DMACC Transportation Institute Hydraulics & Drivebelts Braedon Pollard DMACC Transportation Institute

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

