Veteran Financial Services Executives Shundrawn Thomas and Anthony Hoye Launch Private Investing Firm The Copia Group

Capitalizing on Opportunities within the Lower Middle-Market, The Copia Group will Employ a Proprietary Framework Focused on Driving Scalability and Social Impact

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top financial service industry executives Shundrawn A. Thomas and Anthony D. Hoye today announced the launch of The Copia Group, LLC (TCG), a private investing firm that partners with business operators to provide a distinct combination of growth capital and the support and resources needed to develop scalable, sustainable business models that generate equity and impact.

With more than 50 years of combined experience identifying, investing in and growing successful businesses, Thomas and Hoye have developed an intentional framework designed to achieve impact at scale. The firm—which has partnered with Morningstar Sustainalytics to develop a proprietary social-impact framework—will focus on lower middle-market companies, providing credit and other financial solutions that limit the dilution of existing equity owners.

"There is a growing array of untapped opportunities in the private markets," said Thomas, who is the founder and managing partner of The Copia Group. "This is particularly true of the lower middle-market segment where we are focused. We believe that scalable businesses, managed in a socially responsible way, have the potential to deliver superior results. We add value by increasing access to expertise and resources that accelerate growth and drive impact at scale."

Formerly President and Chief Executive of Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment manager with then $1.3 trillion in assets under management, Thomas has 27 years of high-impact leadership experience. At Northern Trust, he served as a member of the executive management group and collaborated with the CEO, board and executive team to develop and refine corporate strategy, business strategy and governance.

Throughout his life, Thomas has maintained a commitment to building diverse teams. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago to a working-class family, he attended Florida A&M University, a Historically Black College and University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

For his part, Hoye is also an MBA graduate from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and most recently served as Director, Senior Credit Officer in the Global Corporate & Investment Banking group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has more than 30 years of financial services experience that spans credit risk, banking and investment management, including having spent 20 years providing credit solutions to middle-market companies.

Thomas and Hoye hope to capitalize on the growth of diverse and women-owned businesses while also taking meaningful steps to close the wealth gap.

"We see a need in the market for more bespoke financing services tailored to the needs of private companies," said Hoye, who serves as partner and managing director of private credit. "There is also both a need and opportunity to provide greater access to capital for women and ethnically diverse business operators, which is core to our mission. We believe that full inclusion provides the greatest long-term value for investors, portfolio companies and the communities we serve."

About The Copia Group

The Copia Group is a diverse-owned investment adviser that provides debt and equity capital solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies. We seek to turn critical challenges into high-return opportunities that deliver impact and scale and believe that full inclusion provides the greatest long-term value for our clients and communities. For more information, visit The Copia Group at https://copiagroupllc.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

