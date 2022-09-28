Vuzix Announces General Availability of Blade 2™ Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Blade 2™ smart glasses, the third generation Blade model, are now generally available to customers in the US, Canada, UK, EU and Japan. The product had previously been shipping to Vuzix global channel partners since the start of September. Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses list for $1299.99 and are for purchase on the Company's website here and here is an information video for some of the top level specifications.

Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses (PRNewswire)

Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses offer ultrabright waveguide optics, merging digital instructions into real-world tasks while removing distractions and vision occlusion, leading to reduced error rates and a more effective workforce. With safety being at the forefront of all product decisions, Blade 2 smart glasses also offer full UV protection lenses, plus ANSI Z87.1 safety certifications, ensuring that the glasses meet the standards for occupational eye and face protection.

Blade 2 smart glasses have been optimized for enterprise use across a broad number of applications. The product houses a high-performance Qualcomm processor that now runs on Android 11 OS, in support of a large variety of enterprise-focused software like MS Teams, Zoom and TeamViewer. In addition to the Android update, the glasses can integrate with common MDM solutions for easier device management and there is increased security with the integrated memory management. To top it off, the device offers expanded Wi-Fi capabilities for diverse workplace environments.

"Enterprise clients across market verticals such as healthcare, construction, security and retail already know and love Vuzix Blade's sleek, comfortable design. This latest model is a direct response to widespread interest for a more muscular version, with greater functionality and performance, while preserving the all-important wearability factor," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix Blade 2™ smart glasses are now optimized for enterprise use across a broader number of use cases. They deliver a versatile hands-free wearable computing solution that's critical in today's diverse work environments, including head tracking, a touchpad and full voice control. Workers can easily access see-what-I-see virtual assist and collaboration software, real-time data, work instructions, mixed reality, HD photography and video streaming. There is no other AR form factor today that delivers on power, functionality and style like Vuzix Blade 2™."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 252 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Blade 2™ Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation