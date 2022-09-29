Comar Announces Brian Larkin as President and Chief Executive Officer

VOORHEES, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a premier supplier of custom molded medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions has named Brian Larkin as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mike Ruggieri, who will transition to the Chairman role and remain on the Board of Directors. Under Mr. Ruggieri's 15 years of leadership, Comar evolved from a single site family-owned business to a professionally backed, multi-national company with expanded customer relationships, broad innovation and design resources, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

"I look forward to partnering with Comar's employees and valued customers," said Mr. Larkin.

"Brian is the right leader for Comar," said Mr. Ruggieri, Chairman of the Board. "Brian's extensive background in the healthcare industry combined with his innate business development skills should help Comar strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales presence. In addition, we believe his customer-centric leadership style will help focus Comar as we pursue our strategic ambitions."

Mr. Larkin's career spans more than three decades of commercial and executive leadership roles in public and private equity-backed companies focused on medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Comar, Mr. Larkin held several key executive positions, including President and Chief Executive Officer of SP Industries, Vice President and General Manager of Becton Dickinson's U.S. Diabetes Care business, Senior Vice President and General Manager for LifeCell Corporation, and Corporate Vice President of Integra Lifesciences. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Dynatronics Corporation.

"I am excited to build upon the strong foundation that Mike and his team have established at Comar and eager to contribute to its next phase of growth," said Mr. Larkin. "I look forward to partnering with Comar's employees and valued customers to capitalize on emerging growth trends in the medical and packaging industries while continuing to provide the highest quality products and services."

Eric Kanter, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), which manages the investment funds backing Comar said, "This is a unique opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to Comar while maintaining seamless continuity. Mike will remain an integral part of the company, while Brian will bring a new vision and a strong customer lens to all aspects of the business. On behalf of MSCP, we would like to thank Mike Ruggieri for his many years of leadership and service to the company, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and expertise on the Board."

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has 11 strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies, including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding, which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. For over 70 years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions—transforming them from concept to reality, where they can positively impact the world around us. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

