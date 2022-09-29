InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial Sanitizing Station (SDB-1646)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to disinfect people when entering a commercial location to help reduce the spread of germs and viruses," said an inventor, from Highland, Calif., "so I invented the COVID DISINFECTANT STATION. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional sanitizing methods, hand washing and disinfectant wipes which only disinfect limited areas."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize individuals as they enter a commercial business. In doing so, it helps to kill microorganisms, viruses, germs and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses, stores, schools, airports, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp