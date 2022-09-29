InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Storage Device for Rifles & Fishing Rods (SGJ-160)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide hunters and outdoor enthusiasts with a simple and space-saving means of holding and transporting long guns or fishing rods within a truck or SUV," said an inventor, from Chubbuck, Idaho, "so I invented the GUN RUNNER SEAT RACK. My design would ensure that the guns or rods are completely hidden from view and it would prevent them from interfering with passengers."

The invention provides a convenient way to carry and store rifles, shotguns or fishing rods within an SUV or pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use bulky hard cases or a gun rack at the back window. It also ensures that the guns remain covered, concealed and protected and it increases security, safety and space. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for gun owners, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

