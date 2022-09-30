AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022, have been approved. These matters included:
- Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
- Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
- Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.
A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
John Boehner
40,280,915
99.98 %
8,529
0.02 %
Lenard Boggio
40,158,112
99.67 %
131,332
0.33 %
Daniel Earle
40,158,407
99.67 %
131,037
0.33 %
Poonam Puri
40,162,485
99.68 %
126,959
0.32 %
Donald R. Taylor
40,158,252
99.67 %
131,192
0.33 %
Richard Warke
40,279,592
99.98 %
9,852
0.02 %
Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.
