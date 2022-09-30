InventHelp Inventor Develops Motivational/Celebratory Accessory (SCO-219)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to inspire users to focus and strive to become all that they can," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the ANOTHER ONE BUTTON. My design can also be used to celebrate various accomplishments such as a sale, scoring a goal or completing a task for school."

The invention provides a novelty item to spark motivation and inspiration. In can also be used to celebrate an accomplishment. As a result, it could help to promote confidence and self-worth and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, athletes, students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

