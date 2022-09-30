Triple-I: Ian Brings Financial First Response to Fore--Begin Claims-Filing

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners, renters, businesses, and vehicle owners impacted by Hurricane Ian need to know how the insurance claim filing process works and what's covered under standard insurance policies, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute) (PRNewswire)

"Insurers are the nation's financial first responders and will be there to help their policyholders recover."

"Insurers are the nation's financial first responders and will be there to help their policyholders recover," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "The widespread damage the U.S. experienced last year after Hurricane Ida highlighted the importance of being financially protected from catastrophic losses and that included having the right types, and amounts, of property insurance and flood coverage."

There are four keys to economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Triple-I stated:

1. Start the claims process as soon as possible

Be prepared to give your insurance professional—either an agent or an insurance company representative—a description of the damage to your property and a copy of your home inventory if you have one. Your insurance professional will report the loss immediately to your insurer or to a qualified adjuster. They also will want your cellphone number to update you on the claim's status.

2. Understand what's covered

Damage caused by windstorms is covered under standard homeowners, renters and business insurance policies. A hurricane deductible, which typically runs from 2 percent to 5 percent of the insured value of your property, will be applied to property loss claims resulting from hurricane-caused damage.

Property damage to a home, a renter's possessions, or a business – resulting from either a flood or storm surge – is covered under a flood insurance policy, which is typically separate from a property insurance policy for a home, rental unit, or a business. Flood policies are underwritten through FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private insurers.

Property damage to businesses caused by hurricanes is typically covered under a Business Owners Policy (BOP) or through a Commercial Multiple Peril (CMP) policy. Business income (interruption) insurance is an optional coverage that can be included in either a BOP or CMP. It provides coverage if the business' structure was directly damaged by the hurricane for:

Revenue lost due to the closure of the business

Fixed expenses, such as rent and utility costs

Expenses of operating the business from a temporary location

3. Review Your Additional Living Expenses (ALE) coverage

ALE, also known as Loss of Use, pays the additional costs of living away from home if you cannot live there either due to a mandatory evacuation or because of damage to your home from an insured catastrophe. It is a standard coverage in homeowners and renters insurance policies, but ALE is not incorporated into FEMA NFIP policies.

4. Make Sure You Have Comprehensive Coverage for Your Vehicle

Vehicles damaged by either flood or debris, such as falling trees, during hurricanes are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Nearly 80 percent of U.S. drivers have purchased comprehensive coverage.

RELATED LINKS:

Videos:

Triple-I Non-Resident Scholar Dr. Phil Klotzbach Discusses Hurricane Ian's Path (Sept. 29, 2022)

Home Inventory

Facts & Statistics:

Homeowners and Renters Insurance

Article:

Understanding the Claims Process

Infographic:

Hurricane Deductibles

Website:

Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute