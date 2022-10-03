Arch Street Capital Acquires Class A, Single Tenant, Investment Grade Distribution and Light-Manufacturing Facility Located in Cleveland MSA

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch"), a real estate investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-tenant, build-to-suit, high-quality industrial asset ("Property") that is strategically located within a growing industrial submarket of the Cleveland MSA. The recently developed, Class A Property consists of approximately 280,000 SF and serves as a technologically advanced distribution and light-manufacturing facility for a leading e-commerce, publicly traded, investment grade company.

The Property was developed in partnership with a global real estate developer. Arch, on behalf of a capital partner, provided a short term capital solution during the construction phase followed by a forward purchase upon completion.

"We are excited to acquire, through creative structuring, another high-quality distribution center fully occupied to an investment grade, long-term tenant further expanding our industrial footprint in the Midwest," stated Hemal Patel, Vice President at Arch. "We continue to seek high-quality net lease industrial, office, medical and retail assets on behalf of our institutional capital partners."

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

