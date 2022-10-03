Bausch + Lomb Introduces Enhanced Ocuvite® Adult 50+ Eye Vitamin Formulation With Vitamin D

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. introduction of enhanced Ocuvite Adult 50+ eye vitamin with 30 micrograms of vitamin D, an antioxidant proven to help support healthy cell function, which is key to protecting eye health.* The enhanced Ocuvite vitamin will replace the currently offered Ocuvite Adult 50+.

"Daily stressors, including smart phones, sunlight and screens, can impact the eyes. As people age, the natural filter in the eyes may weaken and leave the eyes more vulnerable to stress," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "The enhanced Ocuvite with vitamin D builds upon our original Ocuvite Adult 50+ vitamin to help replenish key nutrients that help protect the health of the eyes*, particularly as people age. We are committed to finding ways to enhance our portfolio to continue to address the evolving needs of eye care professionals and patients."

Many multivitamins do not have all three essential eye health nutrients (lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3s) in the right levels to properly support eye health. Additionally, 42% of Americans have insufficient levels of vitamin D1, which is important for eye health.

"Many people do not realize that the eyes lose key nutrients as they age, which can leave them vulnerable to environmental and other daily stressors and lead to eye health issues," said Jeffry Gerson, O.D., Grin Eye Care, Kansas City, Mo. "I am pleased to recommend the new enhanced Ocuvite with vitamin D to my patients to ensure their eyes are provided the ingredients they need to help counteract the stressors in our daily lives."

The enhanced Ocuvite with vitamin D will be available at major retailers nationwide in the vitamin aisle starting in October 2022 with a suggested retail price of $12.85 (50-count bottle).

For more information on Ocuvite Adult 50+ with vitamin D, visit www.ocuvite.com.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

42% of Americans are vitamin deficient. Are you among them? Aug. 26, 2022 . Mercy Medical Center. https://www.cantonmercy.org/healthchat/42-percent-of-americans-are-vitamin-d-deficient/#:~:text=Unfortunately%2C%20about%2042%25%20of%20the,take%20prescription%20medication%20long%20term Accessed

Ocuvite is a trademark of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

OCV.0025.USA.22

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bausch.com lainie.keller@bausch.com

(908) 927-1198 Allison Ryan

allison.ryan@bausch.com Kristy Marks (877) 354-3705 (toll free) kristy.marks@bausch.com (908) 927-0735 (908) 927-0683

Bausch + Lomb (PRNewsfoto/Bausch + Lomb Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Corporation