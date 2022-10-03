BioIVT Announces Global eCommerce Collaboration With Charles River Laboratories Avian Vaccine Services

Charles River Avian products, which are used for virus research and to produce veterinary and human vaccines, are now available through the BioIVT Digital Portal

WESTBURY, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced the addition of Avian products supporting vaccine manufacturing and virus research to the BioIVT Digital Portal through a global collaboration with the Avian Vaccine Services division of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL). This agreement will benefit the research, diagnostic and manufacturing communities by leveraging the BioIVT Digital Portal to provide quick and easy access to high-quality specific-pathogen-free (SPF) eggs and related laboratory products such as virus antigens and antisera, and cells.

"We added advanced biospecimen search and e-commerce capabilities to the BioIVT website about a year ago and the resulting Digital Portal has proven to be a great hit with our customers," said Cathie Miller, PhD, Senior Director of Product Marketing at BioIVT. "The BioIVT Digital Portal is a very easy to use, intuitive system which allows customers to browse our inventory, view pricing, generate quotes and review orders. The addition of the CRL Avian products will enable vaccine focused researchers to quickly access these products."

"We constantly look for new and efficient ways for scientists to easily access our vast Avian portfolio. Considering the breadth of research products currently available through BioIVT on their Digital Portal, our high-quality products fit perfectly to create a streamlined customer experience for quoting and ordering. With the ease of interacting with the BioIVT Digital Portal, combined with our quality and expertise, we feel that this global collaboration will further support the research, diagnostic and vaccine manufacturing communities," said Debra Tosto, Executive Director, Avian Vaccine Services, Charles River.

Charles River SPF eggs and related laboratory products are produced under rigid biosecurity and quality control to ensure the best results. Further, Charles River avian laboratory scientists continue to develop novel products to support the growing needs of vaccine manufacturing, diagnostics, and virology research.

Customers who want to learn more about these Charles River product lines can access the BioIVT Digital Portal at https://bioivt.com.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

