HFCL announces the launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service

NEW DELHI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider today, announced the launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service to accelerate rollout of 5G solutions and services.

Telecom operators are adopting multi-vendor networks based on cloud-native technologies for faster and cost-effective rollout of 5G services and for improved user experience. There is also a need to support multiple frequency bands (sub-6 GHz, millimeter wave) and various deployment scenarios to realize diverse 5G use cases for Consumer, Enterprise and Industry Verticals.

HFCL's 5G Lab-as-a-Service provides an automated test environment for the private sector, academia and government to work together on product innovations from concept to reality. The 5G Lab provides a sandbox for rapid prototyping of 5G use cases addressing the needs of various industry segments that include manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and retail. The 5G Lab will help to create pre-integrated and pre-validated 5G solutions for Low Mobility Large Cell needed for efficient rollout of rural mobile broadband in the country.

Commenting on this Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL said, "Integration of multi-vendor, multi-technology systems is complex, and requires validation and optimization of disaggregated components such as hardware, software, cloud and network functions for seamless deployment of 5G networks."

Mr. Nahata further added, "HFCL's state-of-art 5G Lab will enable technology providers such as telecom operators, network equipment providers, system integrators, IoT device manufacturers to analyze, integrate and validate performance and capabilities of their products and solutions in a real 5G network environment."

With a proven track record of delivering fully integrated solutions for telecom networks, HFCL is bringing its system integration expertise to 5G networks. The lab is equipped with a multi-vendor 5G network and industry-leading test tools that include signal analyzer and signal generator for RF conformance tests, O-RAN studio, PTP conformance test equipment and anechoic chamber. HFCL has built an agile DevOps-based test platform for automated lab validation, field deployment, and service automation.

HFCL is offering this 5G Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) to technology providers for:

Standard compliance and interface testing (3GPP)

Feature testing including functional, stress and performance testing

Proof of concept, pre-deployment and field testing

End user devices, network functions, infrastructure and applications testing

HFCL will provide access to highly skilled teams with expertise in 5G networks and devices including expertise in DevOps, CI/CD, Kubernetes, and cloud-native technologies that are needed for testing in 5G environments.

From rapid prototyping to end-to-end testing, HFCL's 5G Lab will enable telecom operators and ecosystem partners to innovate and co-create 5G solutions, services and business models to build new 5G use cases and unlock the benefits of this technology.

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high tech solutions with a commitment to provide the latest technology products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in fibre optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company's in-house R&D Centres located at Gurgaon and Bengaluru along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state-of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, WiFi Systems (WiFi 6, WiFi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Software Defined Radios.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary HTL Limited at Chennai.

We are a partner of choice for our customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. Our commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires us to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs.

For more information, please visit www.hfcl.com

