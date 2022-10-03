IGT Presents World-Class Gaming, Systems, iGaming and Sports Betting Portfolio at 2022 Global Gaming Expo

Builds on success of high-performing multi-level progressive (MLP) titles including Fort Knox™ and Prosperity Link™ with next-generation base game themes and content

Expands hardware portfolio with global debut of PeakDual™ 27 and PeakCurve™ video slot cabinets

Leads cashless gaming transformation via Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ modules of IGT ADVANTAGE™ systems solution; introduces IntelligenEVO™ VLT central system

Showcases depth and breadth of IGT PlayDigital™ iGaming portfolio following iSoftBet acquisition; highlights scalability and versatility of industry-leading PlaySports™ technology

Drives wide-area progressive (WAP) jackpot excitement with new Wheel of Fortune ® , Megabucks ® and Money Mania slots games; welcomes Let's Make a Deal™ brand to premium content portfolio

Strengthens core video game library with 40 new, performance-tested titles; broadens portfolio for DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet with research-backed titles

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present a diverse and high-performing portfolio of games, systems, iGaming and sports betting solutions at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") October 10-13 in Las Vegas, Nev. Backed by the theme "We've Got Game," IGT will welcome casino operators from around the world to its booth 3659 with innovations to maximize growth opportunities of today and the future.

"We are excited to demonstrate IGT's industry-leading games at G2E 2022. We have innovated with our existing games and developed new games in virtually every category. As evidenced from our strong Q2 results, including shipping more units than any other supplier, we're showcasing a compelling selection of games, hardware and solutions that have delivered chart-topping analyst ratings and performance," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO.

With the largest booth at G2E, IGT will host more than 200 innovations spanning every vertical of the casino gaming, systems, iGaming and sports betting sectors. Some of the standouts in IGT's G2E booth 3659 will include:

The Company will present a vast portfolio of compelling multi-level progressive (MLP) games across the premium and for-sale segments. Building on high-performing game themes, IGT will present new base games for Money Mania video slots link with its fast-hitting second-level WAP jackpot via Sphinx Fire™ and Mistress of Giza™ , and for the chart-topping Prosperity Link game via Ri Jin Dou Jin™ and Dian Shi Cheng Jin™ . Another must-see MLP game will be Fort Knox Heist™ on the PeakCurve cabinet, which offers a new take on one of the Company's most internationally successful games of all time. Some of IGT's most anticipated for-sale MLP games will include Cats Wild Serengeti™ , which is inspired by the highly successful Wolf Run Eclipse game, and Fu Gi Hao Men™ II , a follow-up title to the namesake original that is known for its progressive jackpot pick bonus and hold and spin mechanics.





IGT's PeakDual 27 and PeakCurve cabinets will make their global trade show debuts at G2E. Joining the Company's successful Peak hardware family, both cabinets are expertly crafted for optimal performance and player satisfaction. The PeakDual 27 cabinet is an upright gaming machine with two high-definition monitors, a 13.3-inch digital player panel and the latest in lighting, audio and convenience technologies. The PeakCurve cabinet includes a 49-inch, C-curve display, ergonomic design, a 27-inch topper and is supported by a deep library of entertaining premium titles.





Another G2E highlight will be IGT's award-winning and convenience-driving systems innovations, including the Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming solutions, including a new point of sale integration and compelling player wallet funding advancements. G2E attendees can experience new bonus delivery games themed from the Company's library of proven performers, as well as the next-generation AVENTO™ in-game hardware. The Company will also debut IntelligenEVO , the advanced VLT management system, and IGT ADVANTAGE in the Cloud, a cloud-based version of the proven casino management system that elevates performance, uptime and speed to market.





IGT PlayDigital will demonstrate the depth and breadth of its iGaming content portfolio, the capabilities of its Remote Game Server (RGS) technology, as well as new user- engagement tools and other capabilities from the recent iSoftBet acquisition. Standout online games from IGT PlayDigital will include Majestic Megaways and Cash Eruption™ Fa Cai Shu, as well as the omnichannel WAP Wheel of Fortune Slots Triple Gold Gold Spin , and a variety of new games such as Gus's Gold: Hold & Win . PlayDigital will also highlight the success and versatility of the IGT PlaySports team and technology. The IGT PlaySports platform and betting solutions comprise the most widely used B2B sports betting technology stacks in the U.S. The highly scalable and stable system offers customers a unique range of innovative self-service betting technologies such as the CrystalFlex™ Terminal , PeakBarTop™ with Sports Betting, PlaySports Pad and the PlaySports Kiosks , all strengthened by the expertise of the Company's trading advisory services team.





IGT will propel its jackpot-focused content legacy with a variety of new premium WAP titles. The Company will advance the most popular slot game of all time with the debut of several new Wheel of Fortune games including Wheel of Fortune Diamond Deluxe slots on the CrystalWheel™ cabinet, Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins™ slots on the Peak65™ cabinet and Wheel of Fortune Money Spins slots on the TRUE4D™ cabinet. Similarly, the popular TV game show Let's Make a Deal will come to life in a new way via IGT's Let's Make a Deal video slots. Joining IGT's library of top-tier licensed themes and housed on the towering Peak65 cabinet, Let's Make a Deal video slots includes a WAP "Grand Deal" progressive and incorporates fan-favorite imagery and mini-games from the namesake TV show. IGT will also debut video and mechanical reel Megabucks titles including Megabucks ® Fortune Coin™ Respin on the Peak65 cabinet and Megabucks 3X Wild Diamonds™ on the S3000XL™.





Coming off the recent release of the DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet, IGT will reveal a portfolio of new games for the dazzling hardware. Marquee mechanical reel games in IGT's booth will include Diamond Jackpots™ , Double Diamond™ , Fortune Storm™ and the highly entertaining Double Chili Mania™ Respin game. Each of these games comes to life on the DiamondRS' IGT Diamond Glass, allowing for rich content.





To fuel the Company's continued growth in core video, IGT will present a compelling content portfolio at G2E comprised of more than 40 total core video game themes on a range of form factors. Standouts will include new takes on player-favorite games with Fortune Coin™ Extra, Lucky Larry's Lobstermania™ 5 and a modernized version of Rich Girl™ slots. These brand evolutions will be accompanied by a vast array of standalone core videos such as Fortune Owl™, Money Mover Jackpots™, Magic Treasures™ and Gold Party® slots.

"IGT's G2E 2022 showcase builds on the positive results that we have generated across the gaming enterprise over the last 12 months and is guided by strong market demand and opportunity," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "IGT's G2E portfolio is as diverse as our customers' needs and the players who enjoy our games. We will highlight a spectrum of game evolutions on successful themes such as Wheel of Fortune, Fort Knox, Fortune Coin, and Ultimate X Poker, as well as innovative new slot games such as Let's Make a Deal and Magic Treasures. G2E will also be the global trade show debut for the PeakDual 27 and PeakCurve cabinets and another opportunity to demonstrate IGT's systems leadership via solutions such as Resort Wallet, IGTPay and the IntelligenEVO VLT system."

"IGT PlayDigital will present its most robust offering to date at G2E 2022," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "Coming off a year of continued PlaySports and iGaming growth and the strategic acquisition of iSoftBet, IGT PlayDigital has the industry's strongest team and technology to help operators achieve growth in the sports betting and iGaming sectors. IGT PlayDigital will present its impressive content portfolio for the Remote Game Server, its best-in-class self-service sports betting technologies, and much more."

Additional solutions in IGT booth will include:

Compelling new video poker games such as Fortune X Poker™ , Mega Hot™ Poker and Big City 4s Poker™ , along with the action-packed tournament solution, Haywire™ Poker Tournament .

The must-see Hybrid Baccarat Electronic Table Games (ETG) solution featuring random number generated (RNG) multi-games, innovative merchandising hardware and the all-new Dynasty View terminal.

Advancements in IGT's Class II and CDS Class II portfolio with marquee themes Magic Gong ™ and Triple Fortune Dragon™ Rising respectively.

Expanded content portfolio for Historical Horse Racing (HHR) that is compatible with multiple HHR system products and anchored in entertaining themes such as Shamrock Stars and Caerus Cash Eruption™ .

Next-generation VLT titles that are built on proven mechanics and localized play preferences with themes such as Greenback Attack™ and Big City 5's Diamond Jackpot™.

In addition to spotlighting first-rate products and award-winning innovations, IGT will host a variety of marketing promotions throughout the event. For more information, visit IGT, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube. For IGT G2E updates visit IGT.com/G2E and follow #IGTxG2E22.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

Wheel of Fortune: ©2022 Califon Productions, Inc.

Let's Make A Deal ®/© 2022 Marcus / Glass Productions LLC. Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

