Study.com Receives Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Primary Education

The edtech company is recognized for its Keys to the Classroom initiative aimed to combat the teacher shortage and diversify the teacher pipeline

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in edtech, received the Primary Education award in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 for its Keys to the Classroom education initiative.

(PRNewsfoto/Study.com) (PRNewswire)

Study.com helps aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams with this initiative. Through scholarships to utilize Study.com's teacher test preparation programs, Keys to the Classroom aims to ensure prospective educators of all backgrounds and ethnicities can access the profession and positively impact educational outcomes.

Study.com launched Keys to the Classroom in 12 states in less than a year, partnering with two state Departments of Education and the Vermont state chapter of the country's largest teachers' union - the National Education Association. Additionally, Study.com has partnered with Clark County School District (the 5th largest school district in the country) and the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement in South Carolina.

"We launched Keys to the Classroom to diversify the teacher pipeline and help reduce the teacher shortage by removing the barriers to becoming a teacher," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. "The Keys to the Classroom program, along with our partnerships with school districts and teacher preparation colleges across the country, has allowed Study.com to make a difference in access and equity of education for underserved learners, non-traditional students and educators alike."

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence: Back to School celebrates exceptional technology that supports educators, students, and parents as they head back to school. Study.com was selected alongside 55 other edtech companies.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

In addition to Tech & Learning's award, Study.com was named to the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Study.com's CEO Adrián Ridner was recently named a 2022 Innovator of Color award recipient at this year's ASU+GSV Summit , as well as being named one of the Latino Leaders Worth Watching by Diversity Journal.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Recognized on the GSV EdTech 150 as a leading EdTech company, Study.com simplifies learning for over 30 million learners and educators a month. Study has donated $25 million in-kind value across social impact programs committed to Making Education Accessible through our Pledge 1% partnerships and programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners.

