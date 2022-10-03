Vionic Shoes Partners with Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to Launch Limited Edition Capsule Collection During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The stylish capsule collection will raise life-saving funds for Breast Cancer research throughout the month of October

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Oct. 1, style-driven supportive footwear brand, Vionic, part of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio, will be donating 100% of sales from three different breast cancer awareness-themed silhouettes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, with a minimum commitment of $100,000 to advance lifesaving research. Vionic supports these efforts as a part of its corporate social responsibility commitment initiative Vionic Cares , by raising awareness and funds for important causes. In the U.S., one in eight American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and there's a new diagnosis every two minutes. Vionic is proud to be able to contribute to the ongoing and necessary research that will change these facts.

This limited-edition line of Vionic best-sellers features its plush Gemma Mule Slipper, its sleek Relax Slipper, and the eco-conscious Pismo Casual Sneaker—all of which are featured in a signature pink color and adorned with an iconic awareness ribbon. Funds raised will support BCRF's mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

"Breast cancer research is an important part of the ongoing work to support our community at Vionic," said Angela Caltagirone, senior vice president and general manager, Vionic Group. "As a part of our social responsibility efforts, we as a company, are proud to support those that are enduring this disease and we will never give up hope on finding a cure."

Featuring the brand's podiatrist-developed Vio-motion technology delivering Three-Zone Comfort which empowers individuals to live healthy lives, from the ground up, the BCRF Vionic styles will be available on vionicshoes.com starting Oct. 1.

For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org .

About BCRF: Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

