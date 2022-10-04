Agile Fund Solutions changes name to E78 Fund Solutions, cementing itself as key component within overall business

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Fund Solutions, a provider of institutional-quality outsourced CFO, COO and CCO consulting solutions to alternative investment managers, has changed its name to E78 Fund Solutions.

This change supports our commitment to becoming the most complete partner for the office of the CFO in the PE industry.

Agile was acquired by E78 Partners (E78), a leading provider of finance, accounting and technology solutions for the office of the CFO and private equity firms, in 2021.

In changing its name to E78 Fund Solutions, Agile cements its role as a key component within E78's overall business and provides a platform for the company to continue to grow its national fund solutions business and diversify its asset manager client base.

"Since E78 acquired Agile, I've been impressed with the high caliber of its people and the track record of success it has with clients," said John Signa, E78 Partners' founder and CEO. "By unifying under the E78 name, E78 Fund Solutions will now be able to more easily leverage the full suite of our curated solutions while supporting our commitment to becoming the most complete solutions partner for the office of the CFO within the private investment industry."

"We're excited about beginning this new chapter," said Vince Calcagno, formerly Agile's chief executive officer who's become E78's executive managing director focused on the full stack of outsourced solutions for private funds, family offices and companies. "As E78 Fund Solutions, and working together with our accounting, finance, technology and cost management business units, we expect to further enhance our contribution to E78's overall growth."

About E78 Partners

E78 partners with portfolio companies and their financial sponsors to deliver the enterprise solutions that improve the efficiency and performance of their finance operations. E78 provides a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance, technology, outsourcing and cost management solutions that improve performance, drive growth and help achieve clients' goals. The company was founded in 2016 and has more than 300 senior professionals. For more information visit e78partners.com .

