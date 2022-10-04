"Terra Rosa" encourages finding the beauty in everyday small pleasures.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dunn-Edwards Corporation announced its 2023 Color of the Year as Terra Rosa (DE5096), a scorched-earth, approachable hue with rosy pink tones and a touch of terra-cotta. Its grounding, quiet comfort encourages a life filled with joy. Led by Color Expert + Stylist Sara McLean, Dunn-Edwards takes on an extensive anthropological study of color to annually identify a Color of the Year that is predictive and forward-thinking of the year ahead and beyond.

Dunn-Edwards Corporation Announces 2023 Color Of The Year: (PRNewswire)

Drawing inspiration from modern fashion, lifestyle, and culture, Terra Rosa was selected as a refreshing neutral update to browns and burgundies that projects strength and vitality. A medium chroma, the cinnamon rose hue is positive and joyful, reflecting confidence, creativity and coziness.

"We've moved from an introspection of behaviors to empowerment and action, independence and self-reliance. We're putting health and wellbeing first, making time for escapism and embracing nostalgia," said McLean. "In everyday life, this comes through as an appreciation of simple pleasures and a concerted effort to engage in more positive interactions amid the global chaos we experience day to day. This translates to design through lush, sophisticated touches with equal parts prettiness and drama."

Terra Rosa is represented in the Life in Poetry color palette within the 2023 Color + Design Trends identified by Dunn-Edwards. The Life in Poetry palette is equivalent to a vacation that lasts all year long, embracing a relaxed summertime lifestyle, cherishing imperfections, and creating a cheerful, nostalgic retreat.

As a leader in color direction and inspiration, Dunn-Edwards names a Color of the Year to inspire and encourage professionals and consumers to embrace creativity. Terra Rosa is one of 2,006 colors in the brand's designer-preferred Perfect Palette® color system. Backed by a team of category experts, Dunn-Edwards provides a range of tools and sampling opportunities to aid customers in color and product selection.

To learn more about the 2023 Color of the Year, including design and application inspiration , curated color palettes for a variety of design styles, an immersive video representation of Terra Rosa, and the brand's first-ever Color Shop that illustrates the versatility of the color and how it can extend beyond paint, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

About Dunn-Edwards

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in more than 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com.

Dunn-Edwards Corporation Announces 2023 Color Of The Year: (PRNewswire)

Dunn-Edwards Corporation Announces 2023 Color Of The Year: (PRNewswire)

Dunn-Edwards Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Dunn-Edwards Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Corporation