InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Mailbox System (PDK-147)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mailbox solution that would take the guesswork out of whether or not the mail has been delivered," said an inventor, from Homestead, Pa., "so I invented the MOBILE MAIL. If it's raining or snowing, too hot or too cold, or even if you don't feel like walking to the mailbox, my design will bring the mail right to your doorstep."

The invention provides an automatic way to deliver mail from the curbside to the front door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to repeatedly walk to the mailbox to check for mail. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

