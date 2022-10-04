Mable Introduces PDI Ordering Capability for C-Stores

PDI customers can now order Mable products with their existing Bluetooth handheld devices

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mable announces new integrated ordering compatibility with PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

Mable's new functionality enables retailers to reorder any product distributed by Mable through their existing PDI enabled reordering workflows.

Convenience store operators maintain powerful systems for reordering inventory that are streamlined and well-integrated across the enterprise. Mable's PDI ordering capabilities, built upon EDI order processing technology, streamline the process for convenience operators to roll out Mable as a distributor for localized, emerging product sets at scale.

"We recently rolled out a large retailer using PDI, so we invested in this integration to make it easy for PDI-powered stores to reorder from our brands. This simplifies the replenishment process, centralizes billing, and puts our emerging brands on a level playing field with large CPGs when it comes to streamlined ordering," said Arik Keller, CEO of Mable.

This integration is available now and gives PDI customers access to a vast assortment of hyper-local, emerging brands. To inquire about integrating Mable with your existing PDI workflow, contact dana@meetmable.com.

About Mable

Mable is a revolutionary distribution platform for retailers and emerging brands. Founded by a grocer, Mable offers flexible, easy ways to buy direct, support a diverse group of brands, and put better-for-you products on shelves. Mable partners with over 2,500 brands nationwide, offering clients unique, local options not available in mainline distributors. From single store operators to enterprise clients, Mable offers standalone and integrated solutions for invoicing and wholesale reordering. Learn more at meetmable.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. pditechnologies.com

