Mana, the Debit Card and Rewards Program for Gamers, Is Now Live

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

Mana is a checking account and debit card for people who enjoy playing video games and want to get rewarded for doing what they know and love.

Watch the launch video .

Joe Zhou, CEO & founder of Mana, shares, "At Mana, every team member here is a gamer. We pride ourselves on empowering fellow gamers and building things that we would use daily. We can't wait to reveal the foundation we've been working on since last year and this is just the first step."

Mana offers a robust rewards program geared towards gamers who want to earn rewards for the time that they spend in-game and for their everyday purchases.

Mana will also soon be launching in Sidequest and SteamVR, making it the first US-based financial service provider in virtual reality. View your balance and transactions with Mana VR and join Mana in a pioneering banking experience.

"Getting the chance to build Mana has been an opportunity of a lifetime," said Steve Mautone, Vice President of Product. "We've connected a great team and built an incredible app that I'm truly excited to share with the community."

There is no cost to sign up for a Mana card and start earning rewards. Earn up to 5x the points on gaming & entertainment subscriptions, 3x the points on gaming products in the Mana Shop, 1x for all other purchases and monthly points from playing your favorite games, like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale.

Mana users can earn points on gaming and entertainment subscriptions, including:

PlayStation Plus / Now

Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo Switch Online

Discord Nitro

EA Play

Amazon Prime

Netflix

Spotify

View the full list of eligible subscriptions here .

Mana users can seamlessly redeem their points using the robust, in-app Mana Shop for rewards such as video games, hardware, and gift cards. Use points to unlock video games like Call of Duty, Sniper Ghost Warrior, The Walking Dead, Hitman, and more. Upgrade your setup by using rewards points for hardware from Logitech, V12 and other top brands. Gift cards include Amazon, GameStop, Nintendo, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Best Buy, Xbox, Spotify, Dominos and many other gamer favorites.

Users can upgrade to Mana Pro for an annual fee of $119.95 to access boosted rewards and other perks as well as a high-end metal card.

Mana Pro perks include:

Discord Nitro Classic

$25 Xbox Gift Card

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card

FitGMR Pro

Surfshark VPN

FirstBlood Premium

Aim Lab Elite Supporter Pack

Mana Pro users can earn 5x the points on gaming and entertainment subscriptions, including Netflix, Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation Plus / Now, Xbox Game Pass, Discord Nitro, Disney+, and more.

To learn about all Mana Pro rewards and perks, read the value breakdown .

To keep up with all Mana news, follow Mana on Twitter , Instagram , and Tik Tok .

About Mana Interactive

Mana Interactive Inc. is a Boston-based financial solutions provider focusing on providing a new rewards platform designed specifically for gamers. Founded in 2021, Mana Interactive is comprised of a team of passionate gamers striving to evolve the fintech space and change the way people see rewards, payments and technology working together. Mana has secured over $7M in seed funding to help fuel its boundary-pushing fintech into gamers' spotlights around the world.

* Mana Checking Account and related banking services provided by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC. Transactional and withdrawal limits apply. Mana Visa® Debit Card issued by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa terms and conditions apply. MVB Bank, Inc., does not issue rewards, and such services are performed exclusively by Mana Interactive LLC.

