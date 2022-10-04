Patriot Growth Insurance Services Announces Partnership with Pro Risk Group

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot) announces its partnership with Pro Risk Group. Located in Philadelphia, Pro Risk Group joins a rapidly expanding group of Patriot partner agencies in the Mid-Atlantic region sharing resources and collaborating on growth initiatives.

Pro Risk Group has extensive expertise in cyber liability, professional liability, and management liability insurance, and those capabilities will be leveraged across Patriot's national footprint. There is ever-increasingly complexity in the marketplace for cyber, directors' and officers' (D&O) and errors and emissions (E&O) coverages, and Pro Risk Group specializes in these areas for small to mid-sized companies.

"Partnering with Patriot allows us to continue to grow our professional liability footprint on a national level and offer our clients additional resources," said Jason Bowie, Principal of Pro Risk Group. "We are excited to be part of the Patriot team and help even more clients mitigate their cyber, D&O and E&O risks with our solutions and insights."

"Companies of all sizes have a greater risk of a cyber-attack than ever before, and that's why I'm excited to have Jason and his team join Patriot and add their expertise to our growing national Cyber Practice," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "Pro Risk's growth has been impressive, and I know it will accelerate with the support of the Patriot community."

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,500 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

