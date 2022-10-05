Blenders Eyewear and Keep A Breast Continue Their Mission to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Leading eyewear brand expands the portfolio in its philanthropic program, Blenders Cares

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, announced today a continued partnership with Keep A Breast, the Los Angeles based non-profit organization focused on breast cancer prevention and education. As a part of its official philanthropic program, Blenders Cares, the eyewear brand will provide support and monetary donations to the organization for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since 2017, Blenders Eyewear has teamed up with Keep A Breast to support its mission in breast cancer awareness and prevention. The company has donated over $200,000 to the organization over the years. As a continuation of the partnership, the eyewear brand has launched the new, limited-edition Keep A Breast sunglasses in which 100% of the profits from each sale will be donated to the organization. Set in Blenders' Millenia X2 design with polarized lens, the Keep A Breast sunglasses encourage consumers to get involved and support the cause this Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.

"We care deeply about our community and are dedicated to supporting important causes through our philanthropic program, Blenders Cares," said Christian Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Blenders Eyewear. "We hope that our partnership with Keep A Breast heightens awareness, and increases support for those impacted by breast cancer."

Founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher, Blenders Eyewear is the leading provider of sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear. With a variety of bright, colorful, and fun eyewear designed to suit an active lifestyle, Blenders Eyewear aims to inspire all to take on its company-wide motto of, "Life in Forward Motion." The brand's continued partnership with Keep A Breast further carries out its mission and ongoing philanthropic efforts through Blenders Cares.

"October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Prevention Month, an important time to acknowledge, support and give back to those who have been impacted by breast cancer," said Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast. "Partnering with Blenders Eyewear enables us to further spread our mission and impact. We're thrilled to partner with them once again to continue to educate young people globally about Breast Cancer Prevention."

Blenders Eyewear's new Keep A Breast sunglasses are available to purchase now on BlendersEyewear.com for $69.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and the Blenders Cares program, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For more information on Keep A Breast, please visit www.keep-a-breast.org/ and follow @KeepABreast on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle. For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @BlendersEyewear on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Keep A Breast

The Keep A Breast Foundation (KAB) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to help eradicate breast cancer by informing young people about methods of prevention, early detection and support. Through art events, educational programs and fundraising efforts we seek to increase breast cancer awareness among young people so they are better equipped to make choices and develop habits that will benefit their long-term health and well-being.

