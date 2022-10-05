Leading Wellness Industry Technology Platform Mindbody Executes Multi-Year Agreement with Kinélite

Mindbody to power Kinélite's 17 kinesiology, massage therapy, rehabilitation and nutrition clinics.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a multi-year agreement with Kinélite to power its 17 wellness clinics across Canada. By implementing Mindbody's software, Kinélite will streamline operations, create a uniform brand and provide customers with a consistent, personalized experience across its locations.

"In just 5 years since its founding, Kinélite has already expanded its footprint to 17 locations. Their trained wellness professionals are clearly making a notable impact in the lives of their customers, and we are grateful to support them in their growth with our technology," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "Personalization is the future of wellness. Brands like Kinélite that understand this consumer desire for a customized wellness experience are leading the way."

Founded in 2017, Kinélite's mission is to provide clients with a healthy mind in a healthy body. Providing a well-rounded experience that can be personalized to each client's needs and goals is an integral part of achieving this goal. Kinélite's wide range of service offerings allow for a curated client program, including fitness, weight loss and nutrition coaching, competition preparation, muscle rehabilitation, group training, at-home training and more.

"As our brand continues to expand, our team needed to implement a software that has the ability to provide not just the basics, but additional tools that fuel our growth in innovative ways," said Marc-André Renaud, CEO and president of Kinélite. "With Mindbody helping us streamline our operations, find new clients and pull detailed reports that allow us to make informed decisions, our team is free to focus on providing the personalized wellness experiences we pride ourselves on."

In addition to the breadth of tools provided by Mindbody software, Kinélite was drawn to Mindbody's seamless integration with health goal tracking software Hexfit. Used by thousands of professionals around the world, Hexfit allows fitness professionals to provide their clients with detailed training plans, nutrition tracking, progress tracking and in-app direct communication for a one-on-one training experience.

"Mindbody and Kinélite have both been excellent partners and we look forward to merging those relationships with this agreement for increased efficiency. By using Mindbody alongside Hexfit, staff will gain a deeper understanding of their clients and be able to provide even more customized experiences," said Étienne Dubois, president of Hexfit.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

