Gohagan & Company offers historic 15-day trip to Vietnam, Cambodia

Photographer Nick Ut and 'napalm girl' Kim Phuc will return to the Vietnamese village where iconic photo was taken 50 years ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1972, Associated Press photographer Nick Ut captured one of the most searing images of the 20th century: a young girl, naked and burned, running down a road after a napalm attack by the South Vietnamese Air Force. For the first time in 50 years, Ut and the subject of that photo, Kim Phuc, will return together to the village where it was taken, as part of a trip organized by Gohagan & Company.

This 15-day land and sea tour of Vietnam and Cambodia, from October 29 to November 12, will be an extraordinary journey filled with exclusive insights not available from any other travel program, including an opportunity to meet the two people behind a photograph that changed the world. Participants will get an in-depth look at the region's scenic beauty, rich culture and fascinating history, while staying in five-star accommodations.

The itinerary includes two nights in Hanoi, Vietnam's bustling capital, known for its centuries-old architecture; a seven-night cruise on the South China Sea aboard the five-star Le Laperouse, with a private balcony in each of its 92 staterooms and suites; visits to four UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the imperial city of Hue; and three nights in Siem Reap, Cambodia, to explore the magnificent temples of Angkor. There's also an optional post-trip extension in Bangkok.

Travelers will have a chance to meet Phuc, now a Canadian citizen, and hear about her commitment to global peace. Reporter Jim Laurie will discuss his experiences covering Vietnam and Cambodia for NBC News in 1972. And Ut will conduct a workshop, along with fellow award-winning photographer Mark Edward Harris, which will help participants take better travel photos.

"This trip represents the kind of experiential travel that Gohagan specializes in," said Ted Sykes, Chief Executive Officer, Gohagan & Company. "For more than 35 years, we've been creating innovative journeys designed to appeal to intellectually curious and discerning travelers. We're excited about introducing our clients to the treasures of Vietnam and Cambodia and facilitating a historic return for Nick Ut and Kim Phuc to the place where their lives entwined on that tragic day 50 years ago."

"I want to thank Gohagan & Company for providing me with an opportunity to talk about my vital work as part of this journey," said Phuc, who has served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and started the Kim Foundational International, which helps children whose lives have been affected by war.

"I have remained friends with Kim Phuc for 50 years, and I am thrilled to be able to go on this trip with her," said Ut. I'm also looking forward to helping travelers discover the beauty, history and culture of Vietnam."

Gohagan & Company specializes in one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive itineraries that are the result of decades of research, planning and firsthand experience in places around the world, complete with exclusive experiences and destination experts guiding the way. Gohagan is also the preferred provider of exclusive domestic and international travel programs to North America's most prestigious alumni associations, museums and cultural institutions.

Travelers interested in booking the trip to Vietnam and Cambodia can visit gohagantravel.com for more information.

