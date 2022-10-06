Inc. Honors Eagle for Investments in Growth-Focused Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced Eagle Merchant Partners earned a coveted spot on its fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur and their innovative vision involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"Eagle is honored to earn this recognition by Inc. for the second year in a row," said Stockton Croft, Partner, Eagle. "We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of support to the individuals who have been incredibly successful in growing their businesses by taking care of their clients and customers. Building relationships and respect are the cornerstones of Eagle."

Over the last year, Eagle has established a prime position in the $61 billion commercial cleaning services industry by investing in Enviro-Master Services and in the $40 billion auto collision services market by investing in Puget Collision, which represents 19 auto collision shops in the CARSTAR and Fix Auto franchise systems.

The Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market businesses continues to grow its partnerships with Code Ninjas, the world's largest coding franchise system for children, and Caliber Car Wash , a membership-driven premium express car wash company that has more than doubled its footprint over the last two years.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

About Eagle

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investments in founder-owned companies with unique growth opportunities. The partnership is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors, investing in seventeen companies with more than $1.5 billion in revenues. Eagle Merchant Partners is currently investing out of Fund I. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

