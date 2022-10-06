Intact Insurance Group USA LLC and RSA Luxembourg S.A. appoint new CEO for RSA Luxembourg

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, and RSA Luxembourg S.A. (RSAL) announced today that Lynn O'Leary has been appointed to the role of CEO, RSA Luxembourg which comes into effect later this fall, following a transition period and receipt of regulatory approvals. Lynn succeeds Rachel Conran who has been in this role since 2019.

Lynn O'Leary was most recently Chief Operations Officer, Global Specialty Lines for Intact and has been with the organization for over 10 years. She has a deep understanding of the business operations and performance and has been key to setting the strategy, priorities, and action plan for the Global Specialty Lines group.

"I am pleased to share that Lynn O'Leary will step into the role of CEO overseeing our Europe business," shared T. Michael Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialty Lines. "Lynn is an exemplary leader and as CEO, RSA Luxembourg, she will ensure that our Europe business continues to grow, we remain focused on our priorities and deliver on service excellence to our broker partners and customers. With Lynn's leadership, I am confident in the engagement and commitment of the team to grow our existing lines of business, identify potential new segments that align with our expertise and capabilities and help our customers and brokers access broader expertise, additional products, and improved risk consulting capability."

"I would like to thank Rachel Conran for her dedicated service to RSA and Intact. During her tenure, she helped to strengthen the overall performance of the business, build relationships with our broker partners and customers, and supported the transition of RSA Luxembourg to Intact and Global Specialty Lines. She leaves with our thanks and very best wishes as she pursues the next challenge in her career."

"We have set an ambitious growth strategy for Global Specialty Lines at Intact – to grow the business to $10B DPW by 2030 at a sustained, sub-90s combined ratio. Europe is a central element of that path and as such, a key part of our strategy is to capitalize on the opportunities in Europe by leveraging the outstanding specialty lines expertise and existing distribution relationships we have locally. The results of the RSA Luxembourg business are strong. Lynn and the team are engaged and eager to continue working alongside our broker partners and customers."

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions: Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

