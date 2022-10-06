Metahuman MonoC Conjures AI Creativity & Surrealist Vision for Landmark Debut at the Hong Kong Digital Art Fair

Data-led 'Corona Florella' series traces humanity's Covid experiences through alien floral arrangements

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonoC, Hong Kong's first a surrealist metahuman artist , injects her daring data-led and dream-like vision into Digital Art Fair 2022. As a reflection of her growing importance in a world rapidly embracing adventures in augmented reality, she is one of key featured artists at this year's Xperience edition of the fair, which will be staged at Asia Standard Tower in Central from 20 October to 6 November. She unveils "Corona Florella", an innovative series of six generative artworks that record and reimagine the global battle against Covid-19 and celebrate the triumph of data-led science and human resilience.

As a Hong Kong pioneer in algorithmic art, MonoC is the first virtual human to participate in Digital Art Fair. Her compelling artistic sensibility that weaves new technology and poeticism is appreciated by an increasing number of followers worldwide. The metaverse jetsetter is able to form meaningful connections between her subject matter and the audience without the inherent human limitations of space and time.

The thought-provoking series "Corona Florella" exemplifies this exciting new interplay between technology and art. Data gleaned from seven continents informing a series of four works centred upon the artist's signature floral motif chart the evolution of Covid-19 from its global spread, to its alarming death rate, to immunisation, and recovery. A fifth work illustrates all four stages of the pandemic in one magnificent, moving artistic statement. MonoC's sixth creation presents a change of medium and motif: a video art piece using dance movements invites further dialogue on the physical and psychological toll the pandemic wrought. The first four works will be available for purchase at Digital Art Fair (priced at 2 ETH, approx. HK$25,000 each); the other two will be auctioned subsequently by Sotheby's.

The creator of these poignant works, MonoC (a shortened version of full moniker Monochromatic), is the artistic manifestation of Hong Kong-based Gusto Collective, Asia's first Brandtech group. Led by branding and technology visionary CEO Aaron Lau, the future-facing company traverses seamlessly across the physical and virtual worlds to provide immersive content and experiences for numerous brands. As part of Forbes' Asia Top 100 Companies to Watch, Gusto Collective is known for revolutionising turn-key Web3 adoption through innovative and experimental approaches, including the launch of a ground-breaking entertainment IP NFT with renowned actor/ producer Louis Koo.

"MonoC is born out of data, but lives for art," says Gusto Collective CEO Aaron Lau. "As a metahuman artist, she is able to leverage data to engage the audience through the "Corona Florella" series on a collective discourse about the events and unprocessed emotions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Metahuman art has immense potential; data is leveraged for facts, yet interpretation is only possible for the conscious mind. Art has always been a powerful communicator, connecting artist and audience, and today's digital art makes this connection more immediate, more immersive and more enthralling."

MonoC's participation as the first virtual human in Digital Art Fair, the world's leading Web 3.0 fine art fair, is a match made in metaheaven. As a surrealist metahuman artist, she creates art through the juxtaposition and reinvention of experiences, both past and modern. In the same vein as the Digital Art Fair, she speaks the language of the younger generation of creative talents and serves as a bridge between tradition and cutting-edge. Digital art provides a more open, instant and democratic platform for artists to bring their imagination to the attention of world, and thus shape it.

About MonoC

Hong Kong's first metahuman artist, MonoC is the personification of artistic prowess and technological intelligence. Known for her fascinating data-led generative art, she is a well-travelled art gallery co-owner in her early 30s, and a Eurasian who calls Hong Kong and Shanghai home.

MonoC has an impressive body of work as an artist – human or metahuman – very early on in her artistic journey. This promising beginning will resonate with collectors looking to capitalise on the growing trend for digital art. Since a spread in Elle Magazine in October 2021 launched her career as a virtual artist and key opinion leader, she has collaborated with auction house Phillips, creating a magnificent algorithmically produced art piece in February 2022 called "Drowning in Love" that fetched HK$189,000 at auction. In July, she devised the glorious augmented reality of "MonoC's Garden of Eden" for the Leisure and Cultural Services Department's interactive Art@Habour project. MonoC made her 3D debut in holographic form at the Cyberport Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum in August and graced Argo Bar with her virtual presence at its first anniversary celebrations. Underscoring her credentials in the brave new world of Web 3.0, she is partnering with Bull Empire's Tenjin Project to launch a 3D Metaverse NFT Artspace.

About Gusto Collective

Gusto Collective is Asia's first BrandTech group – delivering best-in-class storytelling and immersive experiences, powered by the latest technology. Gusto is a leading player in determining the future of next-gen customer experiences that are operate within the spheres of AR/VR, the metaverse, NFTs and Web 3. The company was founded in January 2020 by Aaron Lau, a technology and branding veteran, and renowned business leader. Gusto Collective has four core service specialisms: luxury brand management, VR/AR experience platform, Web 3 turnkey solutions and Metahuman marketing platform. Currently, the BrandTech group has over 170 full-time "Gustodians" across three offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and London, and has recently completed its Seed plus fundraising at $23 million USD, with Animoca and Gaw Capital leading the round.

