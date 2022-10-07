"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ken Wakashimazu and Makoto Soda Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, October 7th new players including Pepe, Makoto Soda, Mitsuru Sano, Takeshi Sawada, and Ken Wakashimazu wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature Ken Wakashimazu, Makoto Soda, and other players.

There will be other campaigns including a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and a Dreamball Exchange update. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+ Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

