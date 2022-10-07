CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest of OH's CEO Ariane Kirkpatrick issues statement on President Biden's Marijuana Reform Plan:

"This is great news. We are encouraged by President Biden's plan for marijuana reform at the federal level. By pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and beginning the process of potentially more reform, he has taken a bold first step towards decriminalization. I applaud President Biden in taking the necessary steps needed to work towards removing barriers justified by an unjust system disproportionally affecting the BIPOC communities.

Finally, the narrative and the stigma associated with marijuana use is taking a turn.

As a business owner in the cannabis industry, we are intentional in our hiring practices, ensuring that the composition of our employees is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Of our 100+ employees across the state, 52% are people of color and just over 40% are women. Intentionality changes the conversation.

President Biden's position changes the trajectory for many individuals and families, giving people the opportunity to start over, get a job, find housing, provide for their families, and contribute to the economic success of our communities.

Although House Bill 523 legalized medical marijuana in the state in 2016, I urge our state legislators, other elected officials, and Governor DeWine to not stop there, and pay attention to the growing, strong public interest in changing marijuana policy in our state. President Biden's position has evolved over time, and so can our elected officials in Ohio."

About Harvest of OH

Harvest of OH is the only majority, minority owned and vertically integrated cannabis company in Ohio, licensed to dispense, grow, and process medical marijuana.

In 2021, Harvest of OH, opened three storefront medical marijuana dispensaries in Columbus, Athens and Beavercreek with the goal of improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. Each dispensary sells a variety of cannabis flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals and accessories, including its own Harvest of OH flower, cultivated in Ironton, OH.

