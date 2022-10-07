InventHelp Inventor Develops Illuminating Drill Bit (PBT-149)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is difficult to locate or fasten hardware in dark places," said the inventor from Sun City, Ariz. "I thought of this idea at home while installing a ceiling fan in the dark."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created a prototype for HALO BIT that fulfills the need for an LED light bit attachment for use with a powered drill. Assorted hexagon-shaft drill bits and drivers work simultaneously while the halo bit illuminates any type of work surface or environment. Additionally, this tool provides the ability to drill or fasten screw-type hardware into any project materials.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp