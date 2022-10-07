It's A 10 Haircare Celebrates 6th Annual National Love Your Hair Day With 50% Off Sitewide and a Chance for 10 Lucky Loyalists to Win a 1-Year Supply of Miracle Leave-In

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, 2022, It's A 10 Haircare will be celebrating its 6th Annual National Love Your Hair Day with their biggest sale in brand history – 50% off the entire It's a 10 Enterprise and a 1-year supply of It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In for 10 lucky winners.

In honor of National Love Your Hair Day, every brand under the It's A 10 Enterprise umbrella will be 50% off including: It's A 10 Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics and Ex10sions – beginning Friday, 10/7 until Monday, 10/10 at midnight. Always focused on giving back, the sale will also include the brand's newly launched special edition bottle of the classic Miracle Leave-In product in collaboration with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.

To celebrate their 6th annual brand-owned holiday, CEO & Founder, Carolyn Aronson, decided to give back in a big way as the economy and natural disasters continue to plague the public. Aronson noted, "This year has been a whirlwind for us all, from incredibly high prices due to inflation to hurricanes devastating Puerto Rico, our home state of Florida, and so many others." She continued, "Since its inception, It's a 10 Haircare's sole mission has been to enhance the lives of others with haircare that embraces loving your hair – that is what National Love Your Hair Day is about and we want to share that with our entire It's A 10 family by giving better access to all of our product categories at a historically low cost."

In true It's a 10 fashion, the brand will also be announcing a fun social spin that will take place on National Love Your Hair Day (October 10th, 2022). The brand will be taking to their Instagram channel @itsa10haircare, where they will be selecting 10 lucky winners to receive a 1-year supply of their cult-classic product that started the It's A 10 Enterprise – Miracle Leave-In. The rules for the social media giveaway will be as follows:

Follow @itsa10haircare on Instagram Like the Giveaway Post Tag a Friend in the Comments Bonus: Share the Giveaway Post on Your Stories

National Love Your Hair Day, began in 2017 and has since been celebrated in so many ways. From a takeover of the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square to street teams giving out over 1 Million free bottles of the original Miracle Leave In. As times changed Aronson decided the holiday should focus more on those in need – from 2019 to 2020, she gave away $50,000+ in cash. Last year, the holiday was celebrated by consumers nationwide when the brand announced 10 applicants would be selected to receive $10,000 each - over 20,000 people applied to be one of the winners of this life-changing cash prize.

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About National Love Your Hair Day:

Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It's a 10 Haircare in 2017, the day is for "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair — and humanity — and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

