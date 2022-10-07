Novelis Breaks Ground on $2.5 Billion Aluminum Recycling & Rolling Plant

Alabama facility to support growing demand for aluminum beverage packaging and automotive solutions

BAY MINETTE, Ala., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, broke ground and began construction today on its $2.5 billion recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Ala. The highly advanced facility is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs and will have an initial 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods capacity per year focused on the beverage container market, with flexibility for automotive production. It also adds a new recycling center for beverage cans, increasing the company's recycling capacity by 15 billion cans per year when fully operational.

Novelis leaders, Governor Kay Ivey, Congressman Jerry Carl, officials from CSX and Alabama Power, and several local officials break ground on Novelis' $2.5 low-carbon aluminum recycling and rolling mill, which will be located in Bay Minette, Alabama (PRNewswire)

"Through this investment, we want to demonstrate the strength of our growing customer partnerships, the commitment we have to sustainably grow our business, and the innovative, forward-thinking approach we are taking to modern manufacturing," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis. "We are especially proud to celebrate our groundbreaking of this state-of-the-art facility on National Manufacturing Day, which highlights the exciting career opportunities available in our industry."

Novelis has hired its core leadership team to lead the multi-year effort to build the facility. The company is also actively recruiting for open roles in engineering, maintenance, finance, human resources and IT. Interested candidates can visit novelis.com/careers to search for available positions or submit their resume for consideration as additional roles are available.

Site work is also underway including earthwork, excavation, and piling. Over the next 3 months, Novelis will construct 2 new roadways on the site and expand the utility infrastructure necessary to begin building construction. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for mid-2025. The company selected a leading engineering company as its site layout, engineering and construction contractor, an Alabama-based firm to serve as earthworks contractor, and several manufacturing equipment providers that have longstanding relationships with Novelis across the world.

"Today marks an important milestone for our Novelis team as we ramp up construction and grow our team," said Tom Boney, Executive Vice President and President of Novelis North America. "We seek to become an integral part of this community, contributing to the local economy and advancing residents' quality of life every step of the way.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the state, Baldwin County, Bay Minette and other partners as we build our home here in Alabama," he added.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Boney announced the company's plans to invest $150,000 in south Alabama non-profit organizations over the next six months. Novelis also encouraged attendees to recycle their beverage cans and cups at the event in partnership with Mobile Coca-Cola Bottling Company. To encourage recycling throughout the community, Novelis has launched a partnership with Baldwin County to provide recycling bins and education at all county-owned buildings. The company plans to invest in additional opportunities to encourage and incentivize Alabamans to recycle more often.

Novelis welcomed nearly 200 attendees to its groundbreaking celebration, including Governor Kay Ivey, Congressman Jerry Carl, and several local leaders and community representatives.

To learn more about Novelis' investment, visit Novelis.com/BayMinette.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of

$17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to invest approximately $2.5 billion and the creation of up to 1,000 new jobs in Bay Minette. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

