Rock Tech Lithium Completes 2021 - 2022 Drill Program at Georgia Lake

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the final results from the Company's recently completed 2021 – 2022 drill program (the "Drill Program") at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario (the "Georgia Lake Project").

Rock Tech is pleased to announce the final results from its completed 2021 – 2022 Drill Program. The Drill Program was designed to support the Company's ongoing pre-feasibility study in respect of the Georgia Lake Project, which the Company expects to publish in the fourth quarter of 2022. The final drill results are from exploration drilling completed during the winter and spring of 2022. Commenting on the Drill Program, Robert MacDonald, General Manager of the Georgia Lake Project, said, "Rock Tech is pleased to conclude this phase of our Drill Program, and with that, we are looking forward to the completion of our pre-feasibility study later this year while continuing to progress permitting work in respect of the Georgia Lake Project."

The objective of the Drill Program was to increase the confidence in the current mineral resource estimate in respect of the Georgia Lake Project and to upgrade the resource classification from predominantly inferred resources to predominantly indicated resources, as well as test potential extensions of the mineral resource down dip and along strike of the deposits. Assay results from the initial 70 holes drilled during the 2021 – 2022 Drill Program were announced by the Company on January 12, 2022 and June 30, 2022 , respectively.

In addition to the Drill Program, Rock Tech is also pleased to announce that it executed a successful mapping and prospecting program commenced in summer 2022 at the Georgia Lake Project in areas both proximal to known spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposits and in under-explored areas within its 6,728 hectares property. The Georgia Lake Project, located between Nipigon and Beardmore, Ontario is comprised of 1,042 hectares of mineral leases and 5,686 hectares of mineral claims. Since the start of the Drill Program in 2021, the Company has completed a total of 23,200 metres of diamond drilling that focused on five spodumene pegmatite deposits known as the Main Zone North ("MZN"), Conway, Main Zone Southwest ("MZSW"), Harricana and Line 60.

KEY EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Fourty-six (46) NQ 1 diamond drill holes totaling 13,829 metres were completed at the MZN deposit.





Thirty-five (35) NQ diamond drill holes totaling 5,943 metres were completed at Conway .





Sixteen (16) NQ diamond drill holes totaling 3,437 metres were completed at MZSW, Harricana and Line 60.





Significant assay results from remaining 27 holes Rock Tech have been waiting for lab results include:



MZSW-21-02 9.1m (true width) at 0.96% Li 2 O starting from 178m

NC-22-16 2.2m (true width) at 1.12% Li 2 O starting from 344.26m



NC-22-20 5.85m (true width) at 1.06% Li 2 O starting from 145.23m



NC-22-21 2.58m (true width) at 1.07% Li 2 O starting from 312.1m

CON-21-04 2.48m (true width) at 0.56% Li 2 O starting from 148.1m



CON-22-27 3.52m (true width) at 1.39% Li 2 O starting from 75m



CON-22-32 3.44m (true width) at 1.14% Li 2 O starting from 97m





June 30, 2022 ), the Drill Program has extended mineralization beyond the limits of previous drilling at MZN and Conway (see details below), and also identified a new mineralized zone south of the MZN deposit. Significant assay intersections from the new zone include: As previously announced (), the Drill Program has extended mineralization beyond the limits of previous drilling at MZN and(see details below), and also identified a new mineralized zone south of the MZN deposit. Significant assay intersections from the new zone include: NC-22-17 3.25m (true width) at 0.92% Li 2 O starting from 117.27m NC-22-26 2.97m (true width) at 1.67% Li 2 O starting from 67.1m NC-22-30 2.32m (true width) at 1.05% Li 2 O starting from 239m



______________________________________ 1 Note : Represents core samples of 47.6mm in diameter.

DETAILS ABOUT THE MAIN ZONE NORTH DRILLING

The MZN deposit contains multiple stacked pegmatite dikes that are grouped into the "Northern" and "Southern" pegmatite systems at MZN. Spodumene mineralization at MZN strikes at 235 degrees for over 1 km and dips 60 degrees to the northwest. At MZN, the Drill Program extended spodumene mineralization for 50 – 100 metres down dip of known pegmatites for about 300 metres along strike on the eastern side of the deposit (See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 3 in the Appendix to this press release). A new mineralized zone was also discovered 150 – 300 metres south of the "MZN" deposit where historic drill holes and mapping showed sporadic spodumene mineralization (See Figure 1 and assay results for drill holes NC-22-17 to -19, NC-22-26, and NC-22-28 to -31 in Table 1, respectively, in the Appendix to this press release).

DETAILS ABOUT THE CONWAY DRILLING

The Conway deposit hosts one main pegmatite dike with spodumene mineralization striking at 210 degrees for 800 metres and dips 70 degrees to the northwest. The 2021 – 2022 drilling at Conway extended spodumene mineralization for 100 metres along strike to the south, to the 75 metres level (See Table 2 and Figures 4 and 5 in the Appendix to this press release).

DETAILS ABOUT DRILLING AT MAIN ZONE SOUTHWEST

The MZSW deposit, located 1 km to southwest of MZN deposit, hosts three parallel – sub-parallel spodumene pegmatites that strike at 235 degrees for 300 metres, dipping 70 degrees to the northwest. See Table 2 in the Appendix to this press release for assay results in drill hole MZSW-21-02.

SAMPLING AND QAQC PROCEDURE

Samples were taken across every spodumene-bearing pegmatite and 1 metre into the barren host rock on either side of the dykes. Sample lengths were around 1 metre, though individual sample length was determined based on internal zoning of the dykes and the locations of their contacts. Core to be sampled was cut in half with one half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for reference. All core is stored at Rock Tech's core facility in Beardmore, Ontario. Each sample was put into its own plastic sample bag with a sample tag and closed with zip ties. About 13% of the samples submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") for analysis were QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream and consist of a high- and low-grade lithium standards, blank material, and duplicates. Samples were sent to Actlabs' preparation laboratories in Geraldton and Thunder Bay, Ontario for crushing and pulverizing, and were subsequently sent to Actlabs' geochemistry laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis of 41 elements using fusion plus ICP-OES or ICP-MS. Analysis for lithium was completed using a sodium peroxide fusion plus ICP-OES. Actlabs is independent of the Company.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Exploration data was collected and verified following the guidelines outlined in CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium chemicals for EV batteries. The Company aims to serve automotive customers with high-quality lithium hydroxide. Rock Tech plans to build high-tech lithium converters at the door-step of the European and North American automotive industries, to provide customers with supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw materials from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

APPENDIX

Figure 1. Map showing location of 2021 – 2022 holes drilled at the MZN (A) and Conway (B) deposits.

Figure 1. Map showing location of 2021 – 2022 holes drilled at the MZN (A) and Conway (B) deposits. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Southern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit.

Figure 2. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Southern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Northern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit.

Figure 3. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at the Northern Pegmatite System of the MZN deposit. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4A. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersection in drill hole MZSW-21-02 (Core Interval from 172 to 189 m)

Figure 4A. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersection in drill hole MZSW-21-02 (Core Interval from 172 to 189 m) (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4B. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-22-16 (Core Interval from 331.4 to 348.9 m)

Figure 4B. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-22-16 (Core Interval from 331.4 to 348.9 m) (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4C. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole CON-22-27 (Core Interval from 71 to 88 m)

Figure 4C. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole CON-22-27 (Core Interval from 71 to 88 m) (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4D. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-22-17 (Core Interval from 106 to 123.5 m)

Figure 4D. Spodumene bearing Lithium Pegmatite intersections in drill hole NC-22-17 (Core Interval from 106 to 123.5 m) (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 5. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at Conway.

Figure 5. Long-section showing Lithium grade based on previous and current (2021-2022) drill hole composites at Conway. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Table 1. Summary of Assay Results for Drill Holes Completed at the MZN Deposit in 2021 - 2022. GPS Locations are in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(M) Hole

Length

(M) Azimuth Dip From (M) To (M) Length

(M) True

Width

(M) Li 2 O % NC-22-05 424418 5477728 368 395.3 140 -65 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-10 425279 5478063 365 326.7 135 -50 121.4 123.74 2.34 2.2 1.09 126.68 127.15 0.47 0.4 1.16 NC-22-11 425149 5477793 371 163.7 135 -50 30.1 31 0.9 0.8 0.65 NC-22-12 425218 5477815 372 143 135 -50 122.75 124.4 1.65 1.6 1.15 NC-22-13 425225 5477702 367 163.7 136 -50 62.9 63.8 0.9 0.8 1.12 NC-22-14 425263 5477845 368 167 135 -50 97 99 2 1.9 1.38 NC-22-16 424716 5477951 369 386 135 -60 344.26 346.74 2.48 2.2 1.12 NC-22-17 424737 5477431 376 203 135 -50 117.27 121.31 4 3.3 0.92 NC-22-18 424657 5477374 375 200 135 -50 187.4 189.47 2.07 1.7 0.65 NC-22-19 424762 5477319 375 200 135 -50 182.63 182.63 1 0.8 1.32 NC-22-20 425165 5477981 366 281 138 -48 128.69 131 2.31 2.2 1.74 145.23 151.4 6.17 5.9 1.06 167.25 167.68 0.43 0.4 1.24 173.07 173.7 0.63 0.6 1.19 NC -22-21 424803 5477939 371 350 135 -60 312.1 315.1 3 2.6 1.07 320.15 321.5 1.35 1.2 0.82 NC-22-22 425344 5477759 369 99 136 -50 41.37 43.24 1.87 1.8 1.29 NC-22-23 425284 5477727 370 134 135 -50 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-24 424942 5478062 374 407 136 -60 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-26 424852 5477530 372 200 135 -50 67.1 70.6 3.5 3 1.67 NC-22-27 425394 5477956 371 199 138 -50 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-28 424666 5477244 369 200 135 -50 No Significant Assay Results NC-22-29 424918 5477430 371 137 135 -50 69.29 70 0.71 0.6 0.71













86 87 1 0.9 1.35 NC-22-30 424547 5477293 368 251 135 -50 239 242 3 2.3 1.05 NC-22-31 424885 5477579 372 251 135 -50 48.22 49.33 1.11 0.9 0.99

Table 2. Summary of Assay Results for Drill Holes Completed at Conway and MZSW Deposits in 2021 - 2022. GPS Locations are in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Hole

Length

(M) Azimuth Dip From (M) To (M) Length

(M) True

Width

(M) Li 2 O % CON-21-04 427236 5478240 386 206 120 -53 148.1 151.1 3 2.5 0.56 CON-22-27 427230 5478051 380 110 100 -45 75 79 4 2.5 1.39 84.2 86 1.8 1.6 0.99 CON-22-28 427219 5477834 391 87 120 -45 51 53 2 1.7 1.08 CON-22-30 427167 5477783 381 131 120 -48 No Significant Assay Results CON-22-32 427313 5478258 393 131 118 -51 97 101 4 3.4 1.14 MZSW-21-02 424224 5477100 370 270.4 137 -61 178 190 12 9.1 0.96

