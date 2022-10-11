Alteryx Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13732597. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

