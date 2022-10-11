Friendship Home Receives $1 Million Gift from Karen and Rob Hale

NORWELL, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendship Home, a nonprofit enriching the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families by providing quality respite care and support services in a safe and caring environment, announced it has received a transformational $1 million gift from local philanthropists Karen and Rob Hale through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Hale family's generous donation," said President & Executive Director for Friendship Home, Andrea Pyke. "This endowment will make it possible for Friendship Home to continue to provide overnight respite in our 'home away from home' and evolve to meet the dynamic needs of the families we support for years to come."

Building upon the Hale's legacy of prolific philanthropic efforts, Fox Rock Foundation was created to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. The Foundation's recent gift to Friendship Home serves as part of the Hale's recent commitment to gift $1 million per week in 2022 in support of 52 individual nonprofits.

"We are moved by the opportunity to help Friendship Home fulfill its mission of providing individuals with developmental disabilities opportunities for socialization and belonging," commented Karen Hale of Fox Rock Foundation. "Everything Friendship Home stands for is rooted in the pillars of integrity, distinction, and love. We are proud to play a small role in helping the organization advance that message for future generations."

For more information or to make a donation, visit: www.friendshiphome.net

About Fox Rock Foundation



Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their businesses, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

The Foundation's current focus is a series of grant partnerships with small and midsized nonprofits making a difference on a variety of causes in New England and beyond. Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite Telecommunications, where Rob Hale is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, FoxRock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales. Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

About Friendship Home



For over 20 years, Friendship Home has remained dedicated to its mission to enrich the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families by providing quality respite care and support services in a safe and caring environment. The nonprofit organization provides opportunities for their participants to learn, work and have fun. Every program, opportunity, and interaction is built upon the pillars of integrity, distinction, and love as Friendship Home continues to strive to help its participants pursue empowerment and fulfillment.

