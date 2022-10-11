Today's Dental Network Brings Marc D. Lefton, DDS in Sarasota to Partner Network

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, has officially formed a partnership with Marc D. Lefton, DDS, a leading general dental practice serving patients in Sarasota, Florida for 25 years. This acquisition is the 11th general dentistry practice for TDN and further expands the organization's ability to provide care to more patients in key markets, while supporting the ongoing growth of its existing specialty practices.

Todays' Dental Network Logo (PRNewsfoto/Today's Dental Network) (PRNewswire)

"The dentists I admire most and have worked with my entire career are a part of the TDN dental network," says Lefton.

"For adults, their general dentist serves as the access point to their oral care journey," says Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive officer at TDN. "Adding Dr. Lefton to our local network of leading dentists and specialists strengthens our ability to provide the best patient care with a multi-disciplinary approach, which directly aligns with our mission and strategy."

Dr. Lefton's strong patient base, impeccable reputation in the community and large facility footprint aligns well with TDN's buy—build—grow playbook. TDN plans to invest in new equipment, human capital, marketing, technology and other key areas of the business to improve the patient experience and expand patient care

"The dentists I admire most and have worked with my entire career are a part of the TDN dental network and that motivated me to become a part of it," says Marc Lefton, DDS. "I am looking forward to collaborating even more closely with our area's finest dental providers as well as gaining access to administrative support from TDN in areas like finance, human resources, marketing and IT so we can offer even better care and service to our patients."

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORK

Today's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tdn.care.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SCP

Synergistic Capital Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm led by healthcare experts and physicians with over a century of combined healthcare expertise. SCP generally invests solely in the healthcare services sector, where their investment methodology is rooted in patient-centered care and provider-centric values which has led to superior investment performance across their investment portfolio. To learn more about SCP, please visit: www.synergisticcapitalpartners.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Today's Dental Network