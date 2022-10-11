Tools to Build a Better Planet: BLACK+DECKER® Announces Retail Launch for reviva™, the Brand's First Sustainably Led Power Tool Line

Power tools with housing made from Eastman's Tritan™ Renew with 50% certified recycled material **

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER® a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment and home products, announced the retail launch of the first phase of the reviva™ power tool line. The reviva™ tool line was designed for DIYers to complete an array of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. The new line up is geared towards the eco-conscious consumer, as each tool's housing is manufactured from 50% recycled material**. The reviva™ drill driver, detail sander, jigsaw and screwdriver are available for purchase on Amazon.com and at additional retailers.

"With the launch of the reviva™ product line, BLACK+DECKER has taken the next step in its sustainability journey," said Debi Geyer, Corporate Responsibility Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "Within three years, the weight of more than 10 million** single-use plastic bottles*** are forecast to be diverted from oceans and landfills to manufacture the reviva™ line – a first of its kind for BLACK+DECKER, these revolutionary products are designed to meet the needs of a new generation of eco-conscious consumers."

Each reviva™ product is created in partnership with Eastman and the tool's housing is engineered for durability, made from Tritan™ Renew, a 50% certified recycled material. In addition to its tool housing composition, every tool in the reviva™ family of products is delivered in packaging designed to be curbside recyclable which doubles as a storage box. Through a partnership with TerraCycle, Stanley Black & Decker is now offering consumers the opportunity to recycle products, like the reviva™ line, at the end of the product's useable life cycle.

Introducing the BLACK+DECKER reviva™ Range

reviva™ 12V MAX* Drill Driver

This cordless drill driver contains an amount of recycled material the equivalent of eight 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles1, constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material. Designed to complete a wide variety of drilling and screwdriving tasks around the home and garden, the reviva™ Drill Driver is equipped with a 11-position clutch. Offering 230 in-lbs of max torque, this versatile tool delivers power and speed. Perfect for accessing tight or hard-to-reach spaces, this drill driver is compact and slim, making it comfortable to use. Putting the user in control, this product features a variable speed trigger and forward/reverse switch. A keyless 3/8" chuck affords quick and effortless bit change, while the built-in LED indicator makes it easy to see when the battery is fully charged and ready for use.

reviva™ 12V MAX* Detail Sander

The reviva™ Detail Sander's housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, made with an amount of recycled the equivalent of 11 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles2, the innovative, cordless reviva™ Detail Sander has both ergonomic styling and multiple grip positions. This makes it a flexible and maneuverable tool for tackling a variety of applications including smoothing, finishing and paint or rust removal. This detail sander is suitable for sanding intricate areas, as well as furniture or crafting, thanks to its precision detail base. With up to 30 minutes of run-time per charge, there is plenty of time to complete challenging upcycling projects.

reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Jigsaw

Built for power and versatility, the reviva™ Cordless Jigsaw's housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of 18 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles3. Light and compact, this versatile cordless Jigsaw enables precise cutting around profiles, curves and corners in wood, metal and plastic. A variable speed trigger allows finger-tip control. The product features a built-in safety lock trigger, while a wire blade guard allows for visibility of the workpiece and accurate operation. This high-quality jigsaw also includes a metal shoe for durability and a tool-free blade clamp for quick and simple blade change.

reviva™ 4V MAX* Screwdriver

The perfect tool for tackling furniture assembly and other common household screwdriving tasks, the reviva™ 4V MAX* Screwdriver's housing is manufactured with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of four 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic bottles4. Simple to use, with a single switch forward/reverse action for tightening and loosening, this lightweight, compact screwdriver fits into tight spaces with ease, while the bright LED helps to illuminate hard-to-see areas.

BLACK+DECKER reviva™ specifications:

Model name reviva™ 12V MAX*

Drill Driver reviva™ 12V MAX*

Detail Sander reviva™ 12V MAX*

Cordless Jigsaw reviva™ 4V MAX*

Screwdriver Model no. REVCDD12C REVCMS12C REVCJS12C REVSD4C Voltage 12V MAX* 12V MAX* 12V MAX* 4V MAX* Battery Ah 1.5Ah 1.5Ah 1.5Ah 1.5Ah Charge time 3.75 hours 3.75 hours 3.75 hours 1 hour Runtime Drills over 200 holes

on a single charge

(5/16" diameter twist bit into 1" pine) Drives over 400 screws

on a single charge

(#8 X 1-1/2 screws into 2" pine) Over 30 minutes

of runtime per charge (using P120 grit paper,

horizontal sanding, on softwood

applying 4.4 lbs bias loads) Cuts up to 26 sq ft

per charge (½"plywood) Drives over 400 screws

on a single battery charge (Using 1'' Size 6 zinc-plated

screws into 2'' pine wood

with pilot holes) No load speed 550 RPM 11,000 OPM 2,800 SPM 180 RPM Max Torque 230 in-lbs - - 48 in-lbs Stroke length - - 5/8 in. - Sanding base - 3.5 in. Triangular - - Weight 1.94 lbs 1.90 lbs 2.57 lbs 0.66 lbs Suggested Retail Pricing: $49.99 USD $59.99 USD $59.99 USD $29.99 USD

The next phase of the reviva™ product line will launch in late 2022 and include a laser level, hammer drill, oscillating tool and hand vacuum. For more information about reviva™, please visit: www.blackanddecker.com/reviva.

*With respect to 12V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.8 volts. With respect to 4V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 4 volts. Nominal voltage is 3.6.

**reviva™ tools are constructed with Tritan Renew from Eastman, 50% certified recycled material. The recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

Forecasted to divert the weight of +10 million** single-use plastic bottles*** from oceans and landfills

† Based on a 3 year global forecast of reviva™ products in production (as of February 2022)

†† Assumes average 16.9 fl oz single-use bottle weighs 0.36 oz.

1One BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Drill Driver contains an amount of recycled material equivalent to the weight of 8 x 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic bottles, assuming average 16.9 fl oz single use bottle weighs 0.36 oz.

2One BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Detail Sander contains an amount of recycled material equivalent to the weight of 11 x 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic bottles, assuming average 16.9 fl oz single use bottle weighs 0.36 oz.

3One BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Jigsaw contains an amount of recycled material equivalent to the weight of 18 x 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic bottles, assuming average 16.9 fl oz single use bottle weighs 0.36 oz.

4One BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 4V MAX* Cordless Screwdriver contains an amount of recycled material equivalent to the weight of 4 x 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic bottles, assuming average 16.9 fl oz single use bottle weighs 0.36 oz.

TerraCycle® is a registered trademark of TerraCycle, Inc.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contacts:

Brooke Withers

Manager, Public Relations

Brooke.Withers@SBDinc.com

Abigail Dreher

Director, Public Relations

Abigail.Dreher@SBDinc.com

