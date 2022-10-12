basys and ISSI Now Bridgeway Benefit Technologies, Connecting Multiemployer Icons

Merged 40-year benefit administration technology company offers unparalleled expertise

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger of basys LLC and Innovative Software Solutions Inc. ("ISSI") earlier this year the combined entity, offering specialized multiemployer benefits administration solutions, today announced its new name: Bridgeway Benefit Technologies LLC ("Bridgeway"). Now with more than 300 employees and 40+ years of experience, Bridgeway facilitates benefits administration for millions of members in thousands of benefit plans across the U.S. and Canada through the combined capabilities of two of the industry's most stable and enduring technology providers.

Bridgeway Benefit Technologies (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to bring our superior Taft-Hartley expertise to those in the multiemployer industry so customers of all sizes can gain advantages from the deep capabilities and synergies achieved through the basys and ISSI merger," said Jenny Morgan, president and CEO of Bridgeway Benefit Technologies. "As the technology leader in the multiemployer benefits industry, Bridgeway is now more strongly positioned to provide our customers with enhanced platform capabilities, a dedicated focus on security and regulatory compliance and the most experienced staff in the industry."

Under the Bridgeway umbrella, the well-established basys and ISSI customer technology platforms will retain the names of the former companies and continue to be offered and maintained by the larger, combined staff of experts and led by an established executive leadership team. The merger has also expanded the need to fill a number of long-term positions including those in technology and professional services to support its more than 300 customers.

With the new company name comes the revitalization of its much-anticipated annual Users Group Conference in 2023, which will feature both technology platforms, customer focus groups and unveil the company's plans for the year. With an expected 200 attendees from fund offices and third-party administrators across the U.S. and Canada, this event is specifically designed for administrators, IT professionals and department managers.

"The core purpose of the Users Group Conference is for our customers to learn and network with each other and to give an active voice to how we shape our products and services," said Jeff Herman, executive vice president of Bridgeway Benefit Technologies. "Attending this conference presents a great opportunity for customers to provide valuable input directly to our leadership team regarding Bridgeway's future company direction. We are here to help customers improve, and we want to develop solutions that fit their needs best."

According to Morgan, in line with the company's customer-centric values, the name "Bridgeway" represents the organization's commitment to creating a bridge and a way forward that brings together the legacy of two great companies, makes vital connections between its customers' administrators and members and spans across the benefits administration marketplace with innovative approaches. Its mission is to continue to be a trusted partner to customers, providing advanced products and services coupled with decades of experience in navigating the complexities of the Taft-Hartley industry.

The company's first in-person brand debut will take place at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans' 68th Annual Employee Benefits Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 23 - 26 at booths 223/225 and 222/224.

For more information about the company and job opportunities, visit Bridgeway's new website at bridgewaybentech.com and click CAREERS to apply for open positions.

About Bridgeway Benefit Technologies:

Bridgeway Benefit Technologies is the foremost provider for multiemployer benefits administration technology solutions. With the strength of our BASYS and ISSI platforms, we offer greater choice, enhanced capabilities and unmatched service delivery built for data security, regulatory compliance and a lower cost of ownership. Our software suites, web-based portals and hosting solutions serve the Taft-Hartley community and its millions of union members in the United States and Canada. The company provides trust fund offices, multiemployer plans and third-party administrators with a robust product suite for managing contributions, eligibility, claims processing, retirement plan administration and more. For more information, visit bridgewaybentech.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Lynn

alynn@tbc.us

443.995.3989

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgeway Benefit Technologies LLC