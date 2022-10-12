Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian and Medline partner to enhance supply chain strategy

Leading health care organization signs Medline as exclusive distributor for medical products across care continuum

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and California-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian health system have entered into a multi-year prime vendor partnership valued at $200M. The strategic partnership will provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to the system's entire acute and non-acute care network in service of the full continuum of care for the Orange County community. The two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing the system's supply chain operations, patient outcomes, and clinical efficiencies.

"Hoag is focused on delivering the best service possible to the entire Orange County community, and that means bringing in the best partners, technology and people," said Binh Pham, executive director of supply chain operations at Hoag. "Medline's dedication to its trade, combined with its infrastructure investments and ability to scale, gives us great confidence in them as a partner for today, as well as one that can help position Hoag for continued excellence in the years to come."

One of California's leading health care organizations, Hoag is renowned for its excellence and specialized health care services and is a nationally recognized leader in the development of new treatments and health care advancements. As part of the agreement, multiple Medline team members, including a full-time analyst and customer service specialists, will be dedicated to the health system to work hand-in-hand with leaders to address specific caregiver needs and help drive new ways of optimizing care. Hoag will also have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms.

"Medline is committed to providing our customers with reliable, superior service. By partnering to become an extension of their teams, we strive to truly understand their operational goals to best leverage our extensive network of resources and expertise," said Sherry Yeom, Medline vice president, sales. "It is exciting to see how our partnership with Hoag has evolved through the years, and I look forward to entering this new chapter as the system's prime vendor."

Medline will service the Hoag health system out of its state-of-the-art, nearly 1.1 million square-foot distribution center in Rialto, Cali. In addition to the distribution agreement, the two organizations are partnering on multiple clinical programs and solutions, including Medline's ReNewal device reprocessing and PeriOp Performance Program™, to help further advance the health system's best practices of care and patient outcomes.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

