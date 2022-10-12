IGT Expands Modernization of Georgia Lottery Corporation Offering with Seven-Year Contract Extension

Company will add cashless functionality to over 10,000 retail terminals; deliver end-to-end lottery and iLottery system upgrades with cloud capabilities

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, signed a seven-year contract extension with the Georgia Lottery Corporation ("Georgia Lottery") to deploy its world-class lottery and iLottery products and technology, enhancing the modernization of the Georgia Lottery's offerings. The contract extension will run through September 2032.

"IGT has been a trusted growth partner with the Georgia Lottery since our inception in 1993, helping us proudly transfer more than $25 billion to the Georgia Treasury's Lottery for Education account," said Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery Corporation President and CEO. "The added technology and functionality IGT is providing will not only enhance the player experience, but will drive significant, incremental value for our state and the beneficiary programs the Georgia Lottery supports."

"As one of the most successful lotteries in the U.S., the Georgia Lottery has relied on IGT to deliver growth-driving lottery products for nearly 30 years," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "The Georgia Lottery has consistently embraced the evolving lottery landscape with ease, seeing the many benefits of IGT's innovative solutions. The deployment of IGT's industry-leading cashless technologies, advanced lottery and iLottery system upgrades and new retail hardware as part of this contract extension will support the Lottery's plans for future growth."

As part of the contract extension, IGT will install cashless functionality on more than 10,000 point-of-sale retail terminals, enabling players to purchase lottery with a debit card. Customer-facing ticket scanners will also be implemented on more than 10,000 retail terminals to support player-initiated transactions including QR codes, digital playslips and other digital offers.

IGT will also install more than 4,400 new high-performing Retailer Pro lottery terminals and related equipment in retail locations. In addition, IGT will replace 600 self-service vending machines currently in the field with its GameTouch™ 28 self-service vending machine, a trusted solution for high-volume retailers that provides a dynamic user experience and increased flexibility for players.

Additionally, IGT will deliver upgrades to the Georgia Lottery's lottery and iLottery central system. These upgrades would include the ability to migrate components of each system to the cloud. Among many benefits, cloud technology would offer the Georgia Lottery dynamic scalability and a reduced time to market for system enhancements. It also facilitates faster and easier integration of data and insights as a further enrichment to the overall player experience.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

